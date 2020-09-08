 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
USC - University of Spoiled Children
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Um, please
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it does not mean um. it mean that one.

ne ge   that one

je ge    this one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More people speak Chinese than use the N word.
Most people that use the N word are persons of color.

Want to kill the word? Stop using it.
Saying it breathes life into it.

Take the responsibility for making it die.
But don't play whack a mole with homonyms.
That just makes you a smelly hippie college kid.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Professor of African Geography watches nervously.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jeez, you'd have thought he drew a picture of a gun on his notebook or something.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: it does not mean um. it mean that one.

ne ge   that one

je ge    this one.


Yeah, in Canto it's really bad...we've had to explain to my MIL to be careful in certain neighborhoods in NYC and Philly because she'll be searching for an English noun and filling it with "ne gah ne gah ne gah"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sort of an old comedy bit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apotheosis27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I used to travel to China for work.  Yeah, it's a really awkward thing.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How the hell are you going to endure business negotiations if you can't even handle a simple lecture?

I feel like if you're going to ruin a professor's entire career as a student over something as trivial and non-existent as this, then you should have your name and picture published in kind to warn all future employers as to the liability you are.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Our mental health has been affected"

Oooh the world outside of college is gonna have some nasty surprises for you.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In an email last week, Prof Patton explained he had been teaching the class for a decade and tried to 'include as many international, global, diverse, female, broad and inclusive leadership examples' as possible in his lessons.

From from the department of redundancy department...
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
" 'If you have a lot of 'ums and errs'... based on your native language, like in China. ..

static.rogerebert.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Assuming benign intent on the part of the teacher, this could have gone as such:

Teacher says "nee-gah, nee-gah, nee-gah"

Students approach teacher/chair of dept to explain what this sounds like and the discomfort it causes, especially when repeated like that.

The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic.

But we can't have that, apparently.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: it does not mean um. it mean that one.

ne ge   that one

je ge    this one.


But it is a bit of a space filler in Mandarin, serving sort of similar purpose as "um".
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm so glad we've adopted these zero-tolerance policies and don't have to think anymore.
 
Pert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I spent a couple of months in China and can confirm that this word really, really leaps out at you when you are listening to the local people talk. It is very odd, but you get used to it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Assuming benign intent on the part of the teacher, this could have gone as such:

Teacher says "nee-gah, nee-gah, nee-gah"

Students approach teacher/chair of dept to explain what this sounds like and the discomfort it causes, especially when repeated like that.

The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic.

But we can't have that, apparently.


Yeah, but come on. Are we going to have to stop saying the word bigger soon in case someone misheard us?
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yea, well he got it wrong.

Also, how hard is it to get the concept across without seeming like a callous cad?

Something like,   "I need to call to your attention --  In China they have a phrase 'ne ge' (pronounced to separate the words) that can resemble a racial slur in English when used in business negotiations by native speakers in (insert province).  You should be sensitive to this and what might sounds like a racial slur is really not, and is just a phrase used in common parlance. I will let Zhang, a native Chinese speaker, allow you to hear how the phrase is used so you can be aware of how businessmen use the phrase."

I really don't think anyone would be offended at that kind of approach. It would be sensitive to people's feelings while allowing them to be empowered by hearing a native speaker.

And YES, you have to "bend over backwards" this way -- people who have victimized by racism should NOT have to "toughen up" to any form of toxic masculinity just so you can rush on to continue your shoddy style of education.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Assuming benign intent on the part of the teacher, this could have gone as such:

Teacher says "nee-gah, nee-gah, nee-gah"

Students approach teacher/chair of dept to explain what this sounds like and the discomfort it causes, especially when repeated like that.

The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic.

But we can't have that, apparently.


How about we just expect adults to have skin thick enough to handle hearing a word that sounds somewhat like another word without acting like children?
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: More people speak Chinese than use the N word.
Most people that use the N word are persons of color.

Want to kill the word? Stop using it.
Saying it breathes life into it.

Take the responsibility for making it die.
But don't play whack a mole with homonyms.
That just makes you a smelly hippie college kid.


I think the POC community making it THEIR word has gone a long way toward making that word unacceptable among polite company. I don't think it's our place to tell them what to do with it.

Punishing people based on homophones is always idiotic, though.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Costa-Gravas and Orwell warned us about this.
Z Final (1969)
Youtube PBPBbOLY0v8

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pert: I spent a couple of months in China and can confirm that this word really, really leaps out at you when you are listening to the local people talk. It is very odd, but you get used to it.


You don't have to go overseas to hear this. All you have to do is be on a college campus to overhear this dozens of times per day.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: KingOfTown: Assuming benign intent on the part of the teacher, this could have gone as such:

Teacher says "nee-gah, nee-gah, nee-gah"

Students approach teacher/chair of dept to explain what this sounds like and the discomfort it causes, especially when repeated like that.

The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic.

But we can't have that, apparently.

Yeah, but come on. Are we going to have to stop saying the word bigger soon in case someone misheard us?

Finally, the corporal looked up. He was sitting on a dwarf stool, so his knees practically framed his head.
'You have to understand, you see, that a dwarf's workshop is very important.'
'Right,' said Vimes.'I understand.'
'And, er ... you're a bigger.'
'Sorry?'
'A bigger. Bigger than a dwarf.'
'Ah.'


~Sir Terry Pratchett, Men At Arms
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Assuming benign intent on the part of the teacher, this could have gone as such:

Teacher says "nee-gah, nee-gah, nee-gah"

Students approach teacher/chair of dept to explain what this sounds like and the discomfort it causes, especially when repeated like that.

The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic.

But we can't have that, apparently.


"The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic."

See, YOU'RE the actual problem. Requiring him to apologize. It is a term used in China. It was a Chinese language discussion.  The only one who is ignorant is you and the others that think foreign languages need to accommodate your insecurities.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: I used to travel to China for work.  Yeah, it's a really awkward thing.


chinese people are terribly racist
 
buntz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Students approach teacher/chair of dept to explain what this sounds like and the discomfort it causes, especially when repeated like that.

The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic.


The teacher should change his lesson plan because you heard something that sounds like something else that upset you?  Really?

I'm not going to list all the words that we use on a daily basis that SOUND like other words that may upset you but there are plenty!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA: A group of students threatened to withdraw from the class rather than 'endure the emotional exhaustion of carrying on with an instructor that disregards cultural sensitivities', adding: 'Our mental health has been affected.'

Well, at least they've learned how to be manipulative little shiats.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: apotheosis27: I used to travel to China for work.  Yeah, it's a really awkward thing.

chinese people are terribly racist


Fixed that for you.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Yea, well he got it wrong.

Also, how hard is it to get the concept across without seeming like a callous cad?

Something like,   "I need to call to your attention --  In China they have a phrase 'ne ge' (pronounced to separate the words) that can resemble a racial slur in English when used in business negotiations by native speakers in (insert province).  You should be sensitive to this and what might sounds like a racial slur is really not, and is just a phrase used in common parlance. I will let Zhang, a native Chinese speaker, allow you to hear how the phrase is used so you can be aware of how businessmen use the phrase."

I really don't think anyone would be offended at that kind of approach. It would be sensitive to people's feelings while allowing them to be empowered by hearing a native speaker.

And YES, you have to "bend over backwards" this way -- people who have victimized by racism should NOT have to "toughen up" to any form of toxic masculinity just so you can rush on to continue your shoddy style of education.


Could the teacher have introduced this in a more diplomatic way?

Absolutely.

Was it "toxic masculinity" for him to not directly address the inherent potential for offense?

No.

This had nothing to do with gender.  Men don't have a monopoly on racial insensitivity.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: KingOfTown: Assuming benign intent on the part of the teacher, this could have gone as such:

Teacher says "nee-gah, nee-gah, nee-gah"

Students approach teacher/chair of dept to explain what this sounds like and the discomfort it causes, especially when repeated like that.

The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic.

But we can't have that, apparently.

"The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic."

See, YOU'RE the actual problem. Requiring him to apologize. It is a term used in China. It was a Chinese language discussion.  The only one who is ignorant is you and the others that think foreign languages need to accommodate your insecurities.


I respectfully disagree. If the class is being taught in this country, where the English word it sounds like is extremely offensive, a different approach is warranted than if it were being taught elsewhere.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A group of students threatened to withdraw from the class rather than 'endure the emotional exhaustion of carrying on

Oh FFS. Die.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Yea, well he got it wrong.

Also, how hard is it to get the concept across without seeming like a callous cad?

Something like,   "I need to call to your attention --  In China they have a phrase 'ne ge' (pronounced to separate the words) that can resemble a racial slur in English when used in business negotiations by native speakers in (insert province).  You should be sensitive to this and what might sounds like a racial slur is really not, and is just a phrase used in common parlance. I will let Zhang, a native Chinese speaker, allow you to hear how the phrase is used so you can be aware of how businessmen use the phrase."

I really don't think anyone would be offended at that kind of approach. It would be sensitive to people's feelings while allowing them to be empowered by hearing a native speaker.

And YES, you have to "bend over backwards" this way -- people who have victimized by racism should NOT have to "toughen up" to any form of toxic masculinity just so you can rush on to continue your shoddy style of education.


Ya, and fark you tittybabies who think conscious teaching  is unnecessary. If you can't be farked to figure out who you're teaching to, you're probably too busy using your brain cells to figure out how to breathe through your nose.
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Pert: I spent a couple of months in China and can confirm that this word really, really leaps out at you when you are listening to the local people talk. It is very odd, but you get used to it.

You don't have to go overseas to hear this. All you have to do is be on a college campus to overhear this dozens of times per day.


I don't spend a lot of time on college campuses here in the UK.

They are mostly remote learning at the moment anyway, plus there's the restraining order.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Could the teacher have introduced this in a more diplomatic way?

Absolutely.

Was it "toxic masculinity" for him to not directly address the inherent potential for offense?

No.

This had nothing to do with gender. Men don't have a monopoly on racial insensitivity.


The "toxic masculinity" was addressed to all the people who think that the students should have toughened up to take on the stupid way of teaching the concept.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: chinese people are terribly racist


People are terribly racist

Any homogeneous group will discriminate against those who don't belong
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't believe he at all deserves being suspended for his actions, but what kind of pretentious idiot sprinkles an English language lecture with foreign affectations unless said person isn't a native English speaker?

I spoke some Mandarin after living in China for a few years but returning to he US I didn't mix Mandarin with my English - unless I happen to be speaking to other Mandarin speakers.  What's the point of doing so?
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: A group of students threatened to withdraw from the class rather than 'endure the emotional exhaustion of carrying on

Oh FFS. Die.


Did you ever have a professor who was exhausting? Because I have. People drop classes or sue professors for bad teaching. Bad teaching is a thing.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: vudukungfu: More people speak Chinese than use the N word.
Most people that use the N word are persons of color.

Want to kill the word? Stop using it.
Saying it breathes life into it.

Take the responsibility for making it die.
But don't play whack a mole with homonyms.
That just makes you a smelly hippie college kid.

I think the POC community making it THEIR word has gone a long way toward making that word unacceptable among polite company. I don't think it's our place to tell them what to do with it.

Punishing people based on homophones is always idiotic, though.


While I don't disagree, good luck to those folks trying to go to China to tell a billion people that they need to change their native language because they find it offensive.

That would be akin to a bunch of Chinese people telling us that we're prohibited from saying "dude", or "y'all" from now on.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That serves him right for owning all those slaves.
 
zez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: KingOfTown: Assuming benign intent on the part of the teacher, this could have gone as such:

Teacher says "nee-gah, nee-gah, nee-gah"

Students approach teacher/chair of dept to explain what this sounds like and the discomfort it causes, especially when repeated like that.

The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic.

But we can't have that, apparently.

Yeah, but come on. Are we going to have to stop saying the word bigger soon in case someone misheard us?


Don't Serve Them Two Jiggers
Youtube 8rChLGkUcPw
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, more proof that Americans have regressed to toddler-level diction, and beyond salvation: being so affronted by "sound-alike" words from other languages which match offensive words in everyday English that a seasoned Professor is condemned now (even though he has probably used this exact lesson more than once in previous years without issue).

Hell; I remember having fun making these type of connections in High School in the early 2000s with various languages with my friends during our "online/library" time.

Eugh.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: apotheosis27: I used to travel to China for work.  Yeah, it's a really awkward thing.

chinese people are terribly racist


The Han might be the most racist people on the planet. Supremacists all the way. Source: much business travel to China.  Was once told by a Han not to do biz with Shangdong people because they are bred with dogs.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: PapermonkeyExpress: KingOfTown: Assuming benign intent on the part of the teacher, this could have gone as such:

Teacher says "nee-gah, nee-gah, nee-gah"

Students approach teacher/chair of dept to explain what this sounds like and the discomfort it causes, especially when repeated like that.

The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic.

But we can't have that, apparently.

"The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic."

See, YOU'RE the actual problem. Requiring him to apologize. It is a term used in China. It was a Chinese language discussion.  The only one who is ignorant is you and the others that think foreign languages need to accommodate your insecurities.

I respectfully disagree. If the class is being taught in this country, where the English word it sounds like is extremely offensive, a different approach is warranted than if it were being taught elsewhere.


I do agree

Brace for it, if you plan on being in international business.  If you can't handle that, you need to gtfo ASAP.  We have factory workers being dragged out and executed in the field. We have employees from France and Germany being pulled from cars and having guns placed to their heads asking 'do you have anything to declare?'  And these little shiats cant handle this.

Life's gonna be hard, ya little farkers.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: abhorrent1: A group of students threatened to withdraw from the class rather than 'endure the emotional exhaustion of carrying on

Oh FFS. Die.

Did you ever have a professor who was exhausting? Because I have. People drop classes or sue professors for bad teaching. Bad teaching is a thing.


No real indications either way here
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: PapermonkeyExpress: KingOfTown: Assuming benign intent on the part of the teacher, this could have gone as such:

Teacher says "nee-gah, nee-gah, nee-gah"

Students approach teacher/chair of dept to explain what this sounds like and the discomfort it causes, especially when repeated like that.

The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic.

But we can't have that, apparently.

"The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic."

See, YOU'RE the actual problem. Requiring him to apologize. It is a term used in China. It was a Chinese language discussion.  The only one who is ignorant is you and the others that think foreign languages need to accommodate your insecurities.

I respectfully disagree. If the class is being taught in this country, where the English word it sounds like is extremely offensive, a different approach is warranted than if it were being taught elsewhere.


Christ. It's not even the same word and doesn't have the same meaning.

Liberalism truly is a mental disorder.
 
orbister
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Teacher says "nee-gah, nee-gah, nee-gah"

Students approach teacher/chair of dept to explain what this sounds like and the discomfort it causes, especially when repeated like that.

The teacher humbly apologizes to the class for the error of ignorance, and changes their lesson plan and approach to this topic.


Why should a professor teaching Chinese change the pronunciation of a Chinese word? The students should write to the Chinese government and demand that the language be changed to suit their sensitivities.

Meanwhile, wax tadpoles everywhere look on nervously.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Yeah, but come on. Are we going to have to stop saying the word bigger soon in case someone misheard us?


Don't be so nubianrdly with language.  Just call people gingers instead.  If you want to inspire your basketball team to be "fearless, mentally strong, and tough", tell them to play like gingers, and remark on how there should be more gingers on the team.  Unless you work at Central Michigan University, where that might get you fired as head basketball coach.
 
