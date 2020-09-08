 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   "Teargas is still worse for the lungs than being outside in Portland right now" locals say   (oregonlive.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Columbia River, Portland, Oregon, Willamette Valley, Oregon, Visibility, Wind, Tualatin Valley, Portland metropolitan area  
AbuHashish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seriously, if you want cleaner air tonight, smoke weed.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Seriously, if you want cleaner air tonight, smoke weed.


Username checks out.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just huff some bleach. Clears it right up

Also rake your floors better next time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Awfully dystopian
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Woo! 2020!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: AbuHashish: Seriously, if you want cleaner air tonight, smoke weed.

Username checks out.


Location checks out too, Seattle is smoked the hell out again. : (
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey man, stay away from the trees
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hot boxen!
 
