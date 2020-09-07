 Skip to content
(Twitter)   2020 Presents: Fire Snow   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why? Because he's an informer?
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm in Denver. It was over 90F less than 12 hours ago, and it's already down to 41F. Wacky stuff, though not completely unheard of for Colorado. I'll definitely take it over the 115F summers I endured in Texas. Gods, I despise the heat. Viva la snow!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wasn't Looking at his Neck: Why? Because he's an informer?


A licky boom boom now!
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This morning I woke up and went outside and saw what looked like snow.

It was ash.

I'd be more worried if it were snow.

/SoCal
 
crinz83
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fire Snow

that's what koko the gorilla called mai tais
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bughunter: This morning I woke up and went outside and saw what looked like snow.

It was ash.

I'd be more worried if it were snow.

/SoCal


You've got a few months.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: I'm in Denver. It was over 90F less than 12 hours ago, and it's already down to 41F. Wacky stuff, though not completely unheard of for Colorado. I'll definitely take it over the 115F summers I endured in Texas. Gods, I despise the heat. Viva la snow!


I've lived in Colorado since '91 and have never seen a 60-degree change in the temperature in a matter of hours. I know: don't like the weather in CO, wait 10 minutes, but this is very unusual.
 
rrrickets
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll take snow any day. Can't shovel fires,flooding, or tornadoes.
 
