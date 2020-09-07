 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   What did you do in the first months of lockdown? Learn to cook? Pick up an instrument? Drink all day? Turns out Montana did meth. Lots and lots of meth   (apnews.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meth: They're on it.
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mostly crapped myself thinking "my God, what if this lasts a month, or even longer?"
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I learned who my real friends were.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would hope with all that free time and energy on their hands, they'd learn an instrument, learn to cook, and lots and lots of vacuuming.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You said "meth" twice.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I kept going to work, in a mostly empty building, driving on mostly empty streets.  But people keep dying in droves, so we didn't do it for long enough.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I learned who my real friends were.


The ones that left you the fark alone?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

criscodisco: Mostly crapped myself thinking "my God, what if this lasts a month, or even longer?"


Heh.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There probably isn't a toaster in that state that hasn't been taken to pieces...


/how else would you get to the aliens that keep telling you that the dog is trying to kill you??
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MT: Meth Territory
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: criscodisco: Mostly crapped myself thinking "my God, what if this lasts a month, or even longer?"

Heh.


I lived in isolation, lucky to have a beautiful quiet spot to myself with somewhat reliable cell service, food, booze, and my dear friend Duolingo

Also, if everyone in Montana did meth, that's still not a lot of meth.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
MONTANA: Not Even Once.

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My life didn't really change.  I got labeled an essential worker (read: sucker), so I kept working.  The only thing that changed is I don't eat out anymore.

So, as an essential worker, my company kept exposing me to unvetted contractors who didn't follow our company's mask and social distancing guidelines, kept me working while there was a known outbreak in my building, cut back our staff while switching me to a 12 hour a day work schedule, and increased my workload.

For all that extra work and danger, I got a pay freeze and an unsigned form letter thanking me for my hard work.  It's OK though, all the brave executives who hid in their McMansions gave themselves raises and I read on the news my CEO bought himself a new mega-yacht.

I keep reading we should be going all angry-mob on the rich.  Could y'all hurry up and organize this. I'm ready to join.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FuManchu7: My life didn't really change.  I got labeled an essential worker (read: sucker), so I kept working.  The only thing that changed is I don't eat out anymore.

So, as an essential worker, my company kept exposing me to unvetted contractors who didn't follow our company's mask and social distancing guidelines, kept me working while there was a known outbreak in my building, cut back our staff while switching me to a 12 hour a day work schedule, and increased my workload.

For all that extra work and danger, I got a pay freeze and an unsigned form letter thanking me for my hard work.  It's OK though, all the brave executives who hid in their McMansions gave themselves raises and I read on the news my CEO bought himself a new mega-yacht.

I keep reading we should be going all angry-mob on the rich.  Could y'all hurry up and organize this. I'm ready to join.


Join nothing. Lone wolf is the way to go since everyone on the internet, including me, is FBI.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: FuManchu7: My life didn't really change.  I got labeled an essential worker (read: sucker), so I kept working.  The only thing that changed is I don't eat out anymore.

So, as an essential worker, my company kept exposing me to unvetted contractors who didn't follow our company's mask and social distancing guidelines, kept me working while there was a known outbreak in my building, cut back our staff while switching me to a 12 hour a day work schedule, and increased my workload.

For all that extra work and danger, I got a pay freeze and an unsigned form letter thanking me for my hard work.  It's OK though, all the brave executives who hid in their McMansions gave themselves raises and I read on the news my CEO bought himself a new mega-yacht.

I keep reading we should be going all angry-mob on the rich.  Could y'all hurry up and organize this. I'm ready to join.

Join nothing. Lone wolf is the way to go since everyone on the internet, including me, is FBI.


A mob is a political statement, and generally gets some sympathy depending on where they land on the media's political spectrum.

A lone wolf is always a crazed madman who gets the super special law enforcement treatment.

Plus, given the situation I painted for myself earlier, I'm pretty sure we all know I'd be too balless to join any serious angry mob ... although I'm all for silently drinking in the sweet schadenfreude of watching rich people experience the same misery they inflict on others for once.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FuManchu7: My life didn't really change.  I got labeled an essential worker (read: sucker), so I kept working.  The only thing that changed is I don't eat out anymore.

So, as an essential worker, my company kept exposing me to unvetted contractors who didn't follow our company's mask and social distancing guidelines, kept me working while there was a known outbreak in my building, cut back our staff while switching me to a 12 hour a day work schedule, and increased my workload.

For all that extra work and danger, I got a pay freeze and an unsigned form letter thanking me for my hard work.  It's OK though, all the brave executives who hid in their McMansions gave themselves raises and I read on the news my CEO bought himself a new mega-yacht.

I keep reading we should be going all angry-mob on the rich.  Could y'all hurry up and organize this. I'm ready to join.


as long as the middle class can feel comfortable by looking at the poor, they'll continue to ignore.problems the wealthy have created.


things have to get MUCH worse before Americans will do something to break the 1%.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Giant Clown Shoe:

I'm a French model.  Bonjour!
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, I worked non stop during the entire shut down so I never had the chance to pick up a hobby.
However I just might have 14 days to figure out a new hobby.
My work sent out this email to our work stations YESTERDAY JUST AFTER LUNCH when no one is actually at work so no one got them until today at 3AM.
Fark user imageView Full Size


So I took the self assessment test and one of the questions is "Have you been in contact with an individual with Covid19 symptoms" and I can't answer the question because the company can't give out the names of them so I automatically fail the self assessment and get told to head out to the testing centre.
What really pisses me off is that the company should of called us all on Monday (even though it was a holiday) because even though I'm probably 99.9% "fine" I still would NOT of gone to my parents house, gone to the Trent-Severn Canal and Apple Picking at my friends Orchard.

/Mondays suck
//feeling kinda pissed at the company
///I don't really want a super sizes Q-tip poking basically all the way back to my brain but the risks of the unknown are too high and looks like I'm leaving early today.
 
