darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
After years and years of no vacations, taking care of my family and then my parents instead, I was finally supposed to last April on a real vacation to Scotland with my best friend. Thanks, 2020.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
After building up tons of unused PTO, I was able to go on a great two week trip across 3 time zones in 2018 with my retired parents.  But there was a limit to how much time I could take off at once, so I had to fly back without them to return to work.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go with "No" because I saw plenty of Americans vacationing when I went on a vacation inside the USA.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rich people. Also known as, the only people who matter in the USA.
 
Koodz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: After years and years of no vacations, taking care of my family and then my parents instead, I was finally supposed to last April on a real vacation to Scotland with my best friend. Thanks, 2020.


Same.

I have HR on my back telling me to take vacation time before I lose it and I still can't be bothered. According to the employee handbook they have to buy the time back from me if I bank more than six weeks so I'm going to go for that instead.

Who can take a day off now when everything is so precarious? And what would I do with it?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No.  As bad as it looks from a public health perspective it will return to normal even if we have to crawl over a million dead bodies to do it.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Koodz: darkhorse23: After years and years of no vacations, taking care of my family and then my parents instead, I was finally supposed to last April on a real vacation to Scotland with my best friend. Thanks, 2020.

Same.

I have HR on my back telling me to take vacation time before I lose it and I still can't be bothered. According to the employee handbook they have to buy the time back from me if I bank more than six weeks so I'm going to go for that instead.

Who can take a day off now when everything is so precarious? And what would I do with it?


"We are pleased to announce we are making some changes to vacation policy. These changes will ensure that the company remains competitive..."
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I haven't had a real vacation since the 70s/80s when my parents took me to California twice via road trip. Nothing like that since because of how the country has inflated costs for everything. With the cost of everything going up up up and people at the top taking more more more and leaving everyone else squat I don't see how it ever will be a thing till the wealth gap is addressed and people have more working capital to do things with. Won't happen in this economy with all the down sizing, job shipping overseas, and cost cutting.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
vacation time was suspended and for the first time ever for the company it is being rolled over.  it MUST be used by the ed of June 2021.  hahahahaha  sure Jan.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"We just closed on a five-month stay in a villa in Mexico," travel adviser Zachary Rabinor, of Journey Mexico, told me in late August,"We had to layer on home tutors, a surf camp, and a technology upgrade package to ensure superfast internet connection." Rabinor can't say which villa

And yet the barristas still cry out for $15 minimum wage.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm terrible at taking vacations to begin with so this virus didn't really change things for me.

/ 40 vacation days saved up
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I actually took a vacation and went somewhere for the first time in 10 years a few weeks ago.

Took 10 days off, was lazy round the house for a lot of it, but took my son to Cedar Key (a drinking town with a fishing problem and artist infestation) for 3 days.  Fishing wasn't great but wasn't bad, no connectivity so it was a real get away from it vacation.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The headline doesn't square with the article, which asked if American's relatively short vacations were a thing of the past, to be replaced by the ridiculously long ones that Europeans take.
 
ssa5
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was planning to go to Italy and Sicily in August, but because some asshats want the freedom to not wear a mask I had no freedom to have a vacation. So instead to cover the rising costs thanks to Tarif man, I will sell my PTO come holiday season.

So much farking winning I can't stand it.
 
alex10294
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No. I've taken four 1 week vacations since this started. People will get over it and do what they want.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I earned my 6th week of paid vacation last year and you better believe I use it. It helps that I am a lead so I set the schedule. If I notice someone isn't taking at least a good break twice a year, I bring it up with them and make sure they do. Our progress graphs are completely flat in December and August so expectations then are low.

You aren't earning brownie points with me by working too much and burning yourself out.

But, this year is stupid so I can understand if you don't use all your hours.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alex10294: No. I've taken four 1 week vacations since this started. People will get over it and do what they want.


Solid Anecdata point.  Now how do you think your personal choices effect the 30% reduction in Americans taking a vacation this summer or the 20% of Americans who are taking a mandatory one?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As someone who lives in a vacation destination, Covid didn't even stop the tourists.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The headline doesn't square with the article, which asked if American's relatively short vacations were a thing of the past, to be replaced by the ridiculously long ones that Europeans take.


I've worked with folks from Sweden and their summer shutdown is a good thing. I can't blame them given how crappy and dark their winter is.
 
sourballs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I haven't had a real vacation since the 70s/80s when my parents took me to California twice via road trip. Nothing like that since because of how the country has inflated costs for everything. With the cost of everything going up up up and people at the top taking more more more and leaving everyone else squat I don't see how it ever will be a thing till the wealth gap is addressed and people have more working capital to do things with. Won't happen in this economy with all the down sizing, job shipping overseas, and cost cutting.


When the borders open up fly to SE Asia. It's still cheap in Vietnam and Indonesia.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I work a split rotation offshore, so for me a vacation opportunity comes every other month. Because of my classification as an "offshore" employee, we don't get paid vacation days, so I have to budget for any trips.

If my off time and my sons out of school times line up (oh boy have they ever this year) we will go to a local lake/campsite for a week or so just so we don't get cabin fever.

Mask up for supplies then a week of no people.

Best vacations ever, and the best part is no flying, dealing with people etc.

My son absolutely THRIVES swimming, fishing and boating, we get away from electronics, people and the hustle/bustle.

And did I mention we don't have to deal with people?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I work with a vacation rental company (think VRBO), and pretty much everything is booked solid.

Basically anything within a day's drive of a major city is now A1 prime vacation property.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Interceptor1: I'm terrible at taking vacations to begin with so this virus didn't really change things for me.

/ 40 vacation days saved up


I can do a week travelling, but that's about it. I like my routine and being around my place too much to go much longer than that.

Back when I earned vacation time I maxed out at three weeks, which I translated into taking every Monday off for the summers. I found that much more rewarding than disappearing for an extended period of time.
 
