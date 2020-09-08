 Skip to content
 
The United States of Denial
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The United States: A Nation of Contrasts
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
however, it's pretty obvious that the real policy of the United States is to claim the rewards of successful virus management-a return to schools and universities, reopened bars and restaurants, resumption of sports-without first doing the work of successfully managing the virus.

That's a pretty succinct way of putting it.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah well, he is the end result of your party Frum. Enjoy asshat.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: Yeah well, he is the end result of your party Frum. Enjoy asshat.


LOL no, sadly there will be more Trumps. SMARTER Trumps, for DUMBER voters.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark david frum and the lincoln project and all the other never trump republicans. They all rode the tiger at the expense of everyone else and now they're surprised that they're being disemboweled. Eat shiat.
 
powtard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I live how the US focus is on guns and drugs. As if you couldn't readily get them here as it is.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The denial is not unique to slack jawed Trump fans.  Plenty of slack jawed dumbasses who won't vote at all are out there raw dawging this virus.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The US has it's MAGA hats. We have these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I returned to Hungary from the US in August I had to register with the health ministry at the airport on arrival. They gave me a large red sticker to put out on my gate letting people know to stay out because there was a person on quarantine in the house.

That evening someone from the public health ministry called me and verified the information I gave at the airport. Every day for the 14 days of quarantine the police came to my house to make sure I was still there and that everything was o.k.

I think the 2nd or 3rd day I received a large packet of information from the health authority covering all the rules, what to do if I didn't feel well, etc.

Towards the end they mailed me a notice letting me know that the quarantine was ending. The day after it was over I took the sticker off the gate out front and started doing normal things again.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: The US has it's MAGA hats. We have these.

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
the united states of fail.
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Country full of half-educated twits. Some people there used to sneer at me for using big words and for reading books.
 
havocmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stoolpigeon: When I returned to Hungary from the US in August I had to register with the health ministry at the airport on arrival. They gave me a large red sticker to put out on my gate letting people know to stay out because there was a person on quarantine in the house.

That evening someone from the public health ministry called me and verified the information I gave at the airport. Every day for the 14 days of quarantine the police came to my house to make sure I was still there and that everything was o.k.

I think the 2nd or 3rd day I received a large packet of information from the health authority covering all the rules, what to do if I didn't feel well, etc.

Towards the end they mailed me a notice letting me know that the quarantine was ending. The day after it was over I took the sticker off the gate out front and started doing normal things again.


I want everyone to spend a minute imaging this exact same policy being announced in the U.S.
- register with the health dept.
- put up an identifying sticker on your home
- quarantine for 14 days
- read a packet of information sent to you by the health dept.

What do you think the active participation rate would be? How many people would be told to do these things and actually do them? My guess is 33%.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
America is, unfortunately, a fairly 'conservative' nation, and has been for pretty much its entire history. It's why making any real progress, even for shiat that other nations have done successfully for decades, is like pulling teeth.

Part of conservatism is ignoring problems, or outright denying that they exist, rather than change the status quo. So we have pretty much every state opening up while COVID is not under control, to try and force a return to 'normalcy', instead of doing what needs to be done (ie paying people not to work and shutting down everything that isn't absolutely essential, just for starters.).
 
qorkfiend
‘’ less than a minute ago  

havocmike: stoolpigeon: When I returned to Hungary from the US in August I had to register with the health ministry at the airport on arrival. They gave me a large red sticker to put out on my gate letting people know to stay out because there was a person on quarantine in the house.

That evening someone from the public health ministry called me and verified the information I gave at the airport. Every day for the 14 days of quarantine the police came to my house to make sure I was still there and that everything was o.k.

I think the 2nd or 3rd day I received a large packet of information from the health authority covering all the rules, what to do if I didn't feel well, etc.

Towards the end they mailed me a notice letting me know that the quarantine was ending. The day after it was over I took the sticker off the gate out front and started doing normal things again.

I want everyone to spend a minute imaging this exact same policy being announced in the U.S.
- register with the health dept.
- put up an identifying sticker on your home
- quarantine for 14 days
- read a packet of information sent to you by the health dept.

What do you think the active participation rate would be? How many people would be told to do these things and actually do them? My guess is 33%.


Depends. What happens if you don't?
 
