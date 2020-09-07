 Skip to content
 
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Salt Lake City Farkers: be warned, 2020 is coming for a visit. Hurricane force winds forecast for north Salt Lake tonight in an arctic storm   (ksl.com) divider line
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Incredible
https://twitter.com/Weather_West/stat​u​s/1303128250369990656
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Quite windy in Portland as well
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does this storm count as a derecho?

/be safe, friends and farkers
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's snowing in Colorado and they're expecting up to 16 inches tonight.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has anybody seen Zarquon?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucker rolled through the inland northwest and knocked power out to thousands. Good luck.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent part of my childhood in a small town in the foothills of the Wasatch Range, and the summer windstorms can be awesome, and gusts of 70 mph are not unheard of.  Because we were indestructible at that age, we would tie sheets of clear Visqueen to our bike handlebars, and with the wind at our backs, go rocketing down the streets at unreal speeds, wearing tanktops, cutoffs, and no helmets (this was the 70s).  Pushing the bike back up the street to the starting point for another go was a challenge however....  Good times.  :)
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Uh, is it normally that cold in Utah and Colorado and whatnot in September? It's still 90+ every day in central Florida.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Expecting 90 tomorrow here on the Oregon coast.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As if anyone lives in salt lake city.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Uh, is it normally that cold in Utah and Colorado and whatnot in September? It's still 90+ every day in central Florida.


No, no it's not. Salt Lake has been in the 90s/low 100s for the past few days.

Stay safe, Salt Lake Farkers.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Quite windy in Portland as well


Yeah, came to mention that.  Bringing with it smoke from wildfires.  2020 continues to be an absolute farkstorm.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Quite windy in Portland as well


I haven't had electric in hours. It's supposed to come back in 2021.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Skeleton Man: Uh, is it normally that cold in Utah and Colorado and whatnot in September? It's still 90+ every day in central Florida.

No, no it's not. Salt Lake has been in the 90s/low 100s for the past few days.

Stay safe, Salt Lake Farkers.


There are even bigger temperature drops in Colorado forecast for tomorrow. This is linked from the article:

https://twitter.com/NWSSaltLakeCity/s​t​atus/1302968401514475522

Snow is expected in Denver for the next couple days.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Uh, is it normally that cold in Utah and Colorado and whatnot in September? It's still 90+ every day in central Florida.


In September no, but I remember trick-or-treating in the snow a few times in 1970s Utah.  And I also remember a hellacious Memorial Day weekend winter storm that dumped a couple feet of snow and ice.   Helluva way to end the school year.

Meanwhile up here in Seattle, we're getting 90 degrees on Thursday.
 
Alunan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well that's what they get for shooting at 13 year old autistic boy four times.
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you believe climate change is a myth you are stupid. "Climate change is a myth" is a bullshiat talking point created by fossil fuel companies and repeated by Republican politicians in the pocket of fossil fuel companies.

cyberspacedout:

Snow is expected in Denver for the next couple days.

This is immediately following a record setting heat wave. It was over 100 degrees Saturday.

It was the latest in the year for a 100 degree day in Denver and it will be the earliest recorded day of measurable snow in Denver. All in a 4 day span.

Within 4 days we will change from central AC to central heat.

I love it!

/I don't love global climate change, but living near Denver I do love the variety of weather.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These gender reveal events are getting bigger and more destructive each week.
 
