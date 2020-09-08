 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Echo Station 3-T-8. We have spotted six-legged Imperial walkers   (thedrive.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Hydraulics, Imperial units, processing power, Adaptive Suspension Vehicle, U.S. Army, 900cc motorcycle engine, Ohio State University, massive rectangular boxes  
•       •       •

1153 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 8:45 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
if you grew up in the 80s, I know you played this game

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
earthsky.orgView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Clear the dance floor.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile.......

.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It looks a lot cooler in motion; I'll give it that much.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a six-legged walker might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kind of interesting that they didn't give it more of an insect-gait.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The story about the search for the Ford turbine semi tractor was even more interesting
 
adammpower
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.