(Daily Mail)   Captain of duck boat that killed 17 saved by maritime law   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not familiar with this. If it floats, carries paying passengers, not a charter under Demise (bareboat) my understanding is CFR 46 is the law.

I get there's a jurisdiction issue... The lake may not count as inland navigable water... But still. The Fed gets to take the first crack at the Captain's head. I thought.

I guess they were busy doing other... Fed things.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Paging The Irresponsible Captain...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

KingOfTown: Paging The Irresponsible Captain...


It wasn't originally a duck boat but I didn't call in professionals to handle the infestation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A killer duck boat?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So a boat on waterway that can be navigated to other bodies of water is not on navigable waterways.  Trumper judge?
/Who do I talk to about getting some money back spent to get a building permit  on water return because all lakes are navigable waterways.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was there a gold fringe on the courtroom flag?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fingerware Error: Was there a gold fringe on the courtroom flag?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know nothing about Table Rock Lake and if you can navigate to federally controlled waterways from it.

I took my USCG Boating Safety class in 2017.  I live in Rochester NY on the shores of Lake Ontario, which is where I took the course, but I don't boat there.  I was told at the time that Federal maritime law controls Lake Ontario as it has an international border.  It also controls Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake here in the Finger lakes as you can navigate to Lake Ontario from them using the Erie Canal system.  Canandaigua Lake, where I boat, has no Coast Guard presence as you cannot connect anywhere else.  There's plenty of County Sheriff level enforcement on my lake but nothing Federal.

If you can't navigate out of Table Rock Lake to Federally controlled waters then the Judge made the right legal call.  Let the State prosecute.  If you can navigate out of this lake then he screwed up.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those things are death traps, stay off of them.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

grokca: Those things are death traps, stay off of them.


It's any boat with a canopy. I have a friend who was a rescue diver and his worst memory is fishing out the bodies (especially the 6 yr old girl) from a boat with a canopy that capsized and got trapped, just like these people did. The worst part, he said, was that they had life jackets on, and that caused them to float up against the canopy, more or less preventing them from swimming out of the wreck.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Snuffybud: If you can't navigate out of Table Rock Lake to Federally controlled waters then the Judge made the right legal call. Let the State prosecute. If you can navigate out of this lake then he screwed up.


This.  Why did they even bother?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Snuffybud: I know nothing about Table Rock Lake and if you can navigate to federally controlled waterways from it.

I took my USCG Boating Safety class in 2017.  I live in Rochester NY on the shores of Lake Ontario, which is where I took the course, but I don't boat there.  I was told at the time that Federal maritime law controls Lake Ontario as it has an international border.  It also controls Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake here in the Finger lakes as you can navigate to Lake Ontario from them using the Erie Canal system.  Canandaigua Lake, where I boat, has no Coast Guard presence as you cannot connect anywhere else.  There's plenty of County Sheriff level enforcement on my lake but nothing Federal.

If you can't navigate out of Table Rock Lake to Federally controlled waters then the Judge made the right legal call.  Let the State prosecute.  If you can navigate out of this lake then he screwed up.


Curious, I am not an attorney or care enough to goggle, Does federal liability follow a boat that can navigate between bodies of water and was in a federal regulated waterway? The very nature of a duck boat should make it subject to federal charges.

/Been on a few inland waterways and canals, best was Chicago to gulf shores Alabama.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: Not familiar with this. If it floats, carries paying passengers, not a charter under Demise (bareboat) my understanding is CFR 46 is the law.

I get there's a jurisdiction issue... The lake may not count as inland navigable water... But still. The Fed gets to take the first crack at the Captain's head. I thought.

I guess they were busy doing other... Fed things.


You're talking about regulation of boats. But a federal regulation is not criminal law. For that you need to be referring to Title 18.

Crimes on streams and lakes are typically handled under state law. The vehicle itself may be regulated by the Coast Guard and the CFR regs but that doesn't mean crimes on that water are federal.

When you refer to the feds choosing to not pursue it, the article refers to a federal judge's ruling. We still follow court rulings in federal court even if we don't like them.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Snuffybud: I know nothing about Table Rock Lake and if you can navigate to federally controlled waterways from it.

I took my USCG Boating Safety class in 2017.  I live in Rochester NY on the shores of Lake Ontario, which is where I took the course, but I don't boat there.  I was told at the time that Federal maritime law controls Lake Ontario as it has an international border.  It also controls Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake here in the Finger lakes as you can navigate to Lake Ontario from them using the Erie Canal system.  Canandaigua Lake, where I boat, has no Coast Guard presence as you cannot connect anywhere else.  There's plenty of County Sheriff level enforcement on my lake but nothing Federal.

If you can't navigate out of Table Rock Lake to Federally controlled waters then the Judge made the right legal call.  Let the State prosecute.  If you can navigate out of this lake then he screwed up.

Curious, I am not an attorney or care enough to goggle, Does federal liability follow a boat that can navigate between bodies of water and was in a federal regulated waterway? The very nature of a duck boat should make it subject to federal charges.

/Been on a few inland waterways and canals, best was Chicago to gulf shores Alabama.


It's not the boat, it's the body of water.  I can put my boat on my trailer and move it to a federally controlled waterway.  Once I've done that the the feds control the rules.  I trailer it back to Canandaigua Lake and the County Sheriffs control enforcement.  The laws are pretty much the same either place, it's just who enforces them.

Of course a boat hauling passengers has a greater liability and licensing than my little 18'er does.  And the same thing applies.  Federal waters?  Federal rules.  State waters?  State rules.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Snuffybud: I know nothing about Table Rock Lake and if you can navigate to federally controlled waterways from it.

I took my USCG Boating Safety class in 2017.  I live in Rochester NY on the shores of Lake Ontario, which is where I took the course, but I don't boat there.  I was told at the time that Federal maritime law controls Lake Ontario as it has an international border.  It also controls Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake here in the Finger lakes as you can navigate to Lake Ontario from them using the Erie Canal system.  Canandaigua Lake, where I boat, has no Coast Guard presence as you cannot connect anywhere else.  There's plenty of County Sheriff level enforcement on my lake but nothing Federal.

If you can't navigate out of Table Rock Lake to Federally controlled waters then the Judge made the right legal call.  Let the State prosecute.  If you can navigate out of this lake then he screwed up.


I know you'd have to jump at least one big power generation dam to get to federal waters, and maybe a few more.  Like this dam:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn hard to navigate past that dam.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The flag on his boat didn't have gold fringes.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it isn't a 'navigable waterway' then what was the boat doing on it?

Apart from sinking that is.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a nightmare situation all the way around.

I had almost managed to forget this horror.

/welcome to fark
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's okay, the wrongful death lawsuits will make him wish he was in prison.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of those things the passengers would have liked to know before taking their three hour tour
 
