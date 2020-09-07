 Skip to content
 
(WITN North Carolina)   This is Fine   (witn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It used to be that they said you had about 20 minutes to get out if the house is on fire.
With modern construction it's been cut down to three.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Seems like a metaphor for the Trump Administration.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not allowed candles.

/'nuff said
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Ten family members, including birthday celebrant Peters Richardville, were inside when a small candle next to a curtain caught fire"
This is why you don't fire copy editors. The candle didn't catch fire, the curtain did.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, having a party of 20 for an 88 year old during covid? Good thing the fire didn't get him.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would be funny if the man didn't have dementia. Some members of my family had or are suffering from it and it is a really sad condition.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...when a small candle next to a curtain caught fire."

ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frowns at your shenanigans, Subby.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It used to be that they said you had about 20 minutes to get out if the house is on fire.
With modern construction it's been cut down to three.


Interestingly enough, death from a structure fire is far less likely now. It's not usually the heat that kills, but the smoke. Back when houses and household items were made from natural materials, the smoke was much lighter in color, and not as caustic or smelly. People wouldn't wake up, and die in their sleep of carbon monoxide poisoning before the fire ever reached them. Even when they were awake, a fire in another room would go unnoticed for much longer, making it more likely to consume the whole structure. This, and the advent of fire alarms and suppression systems make today's fires much less deadly.
 
khatores
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I hadn't thought about it, but I guess it's a lot easier to smell plastic somewhere in the house burning (like a garbage can or blanket) because it smells absolutely terrible and most of the time it's the only thing burning for miles.

Back in the day, the house probably already reeked of tobacco smoke and there might be wood fires going down the block, so it was a little harder to pick out the smell of your wooden house on fire at 2 am as being anything out of the ordinary.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...but yes, as far as the time it takes to turn into an all out inferno, modern materials definitely take the cake.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yep, and of course most house fires started from candles and fireplaces. The smell of smoke was almost unnoticeable until it was too late.
In fire fighting class, the instructor told us all this while he played this video. When the fire in the "new" room got huge, he said that the person sleeping in the "old" room is already dead from smoke, even though it didn't seem like there was much. (Skiped to 1:00)
New vs Old Room Fire Final UL
Youtube aDNPhq5ggoE
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: "...when a small candle next to a curtain caught fire."

I suppose it wouldn't have happened if the candle hadn't initially caught fire.
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wow, that's a crazily dramatic difference. I guess the takeaway here is that fires are best avoided.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: "Ten family members, including birthday celebrant Peters Richardville, were inside when a small candle next to a curtain caught fire"
This is why you don't fire copy editors. The candle didn't catch fire, the curtain did.


Candles, if used properly, catch fire. That's the point of them.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Seems like a metaphor for the Trump Administration.


Or, y'know, Pelosi and Biden.  It was a setup!!  What a wanker.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Never sleep with a candle left burning, and never use candles around children and dementia patients
 
