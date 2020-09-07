 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   11-year-old boy drives sick grandma to hospital - in a Mercedes-Benz. Janis Joplin approves   (nypost.com) divider line
23
    More: Cool, Automobile, PJ Brewer-Laye, Angela Brewer-Laye, Transport, go-kart, driving skills of her grandson, Walking, Grandparent  
•       •       •

465 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2020 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Janis Joplin - Mercedes Benz
Youtube C-GFqhCq2HA
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
OK, boomer.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cool story bro here. My dad actually took that record and broke it over my aunt's head because she wouldn't stop playing it while he was trying to study for finals.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
sorry guys, i was too impatient to find a full version.

it's a damn short song no matter what. doesn't make it less unforgettable

Janis Joplin - Mercedes Benz (extended version)
Youtube 3mtaOvCS2l8
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: OK, boomer.


me thinks you and i are the same age my friend.......
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The last farking thing Janis Joplin needed to be doing was driving.
 
shabu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A kid who worries more about the solution than the rules. He is gonna piss some people off, but I hope he picks worthwhile problems to solve.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

shabu: A kid who worries more about the solution than the rules. He is gonna piss some people off, but I hope he picks worthwhile problems to solve.


Being 11, I'm sure he'll have some time to balance it out and become batman or something.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

luna1580: sorry guys, i was too impatient to find a full version.

it's a damn short song no matter what. doesn't make it less unforgettable

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3mtaOvCS​2l8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


this could even be a fark theme song. or at least a pol tab theme song.....
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And you may find yourself behind the wheel of a large automobile
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is a Mercedes more difficult to drive? I know they don't have turn signals but otherwise how is it important to this story what model of car it was?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Benz?  Yuck.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Janis didn't write that.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good thing he didn't get into an accident.

Even if you've been karting, the way vehicular traffic behaves is totally different than how traffic behaves on a track.
 
The Brains
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A lot better than an average person getting a ride to a hospital in a Ford, I suppose
 
DaAlien
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A Black kid who went from karts to driving Mercedes Benzes? It's been done.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Janis didn't write that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

JANIS JOPLIN /// 7. Little Girl Blue - (I Got Dem Ol' Kozmic Blues Again, Mama) - (1969)
Youtube QGrvJw4OI-w
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: uttertosh: Janis didn't write that.

[Fark user image image 225x225]


I meant that jokingly, but it wouldn't be as widely known had she not sang it
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

luna1580: could be a fark theme song


...prove that you love me and buy the next round...

Checks out.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: And you may find yourself behind the wheel of a large automobile


Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime (Official Video)
Youtube 5IsSpAOD6K8


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

luna1580: 7th Son of a 7th Son: And you may find yourself behind the wheel of a large automobile

[YouTube video: Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime (Official Video)]

[Fark user image image 312x442]


Trump vs Talking Heads - Swedemason
Youtube nSuregWhlWk

/slightly sorry
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uh-oh. Driving without a license. That just gave the cops justification to shoot him in a few more years.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.