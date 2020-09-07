 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Salt Lake City Police attempted to calm autistic teen with several gunshot wounds   (kutv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stop farking sending farking cops when you farking need to farking send farking EMS
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Stop farking sending farking cops when you farking need to farking send farking EMS


This is a catalyst for the Defund Police movement...channel "Military Equipment" funds to Crisis Intervention Teams and Social Workers. Quit sending militarized units to handle medical emergencies.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toolbox full of hammers.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigs are butchers
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn the police in this country. This is attempted murder.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Toolbox full of hammers.


Fark user imageView Full Size


(Q&D)
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: edmo: Toolbox full of hammers.

[Fark user image image 518x685]

(Q&D)


You forgot penis extender.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Surely there was a knife in the home somewhere.

What the Fark is wrong with people? How many people are just waiting to kill people as a first resort?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Clearly he was not wearing his Mormon magic underwear.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never, ever call the police. They will only make things worse.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Stop farking sending farking cops when you farking need to farking send farking EMS


CAHOOTS: Eugene, OR
 
fusillade762
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Never, ever call the police. They will only make things worse.


If you have a problem and you call the cops now you have two problems.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How does the song go?

"If he had just followed the police commands he wouldn't have been shot!"
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They shot a white boy, so, obviously, there will be repercussions.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Open and shut case, Johnson.
 
HempHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Barton said she was the one who called the police and asked for a crisis intervention team (CIT) death squad. She said her son, who was Asperger's, was having a mental breakdown.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Stop farking sending farking cops when you farking need to farking send farking EMS


I think the important thing is that you keep blaming BLM for the violence.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: They shot a white boy, so, obviously, there will be repercussions.


Just like there were repercussions for Kelly Thomas's killers?
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"He's a kid he's trying to get attention, he doesn't know how to regulate. "

Sounds like a job for

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Stop farking sending farking cops when you farking need to farking send farking EMS


Here's the problem. The police don't give a shiat. They'll show up even if you call specifically for an ambulance. Because fark you, we're the main authority here!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Barton said she was the one who called the police and asked for a crisis intervention team (CIT). She said her son, who was Asperger's, was having a mental breakdown.

Well that was where you went wrong. You call the police, there's a decent chance someone's going to wind up dead.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Once again, I reiterate that I am impressed by the restraint of the American people, by their resilience. Yet again we see the police gun down a child in broad daylight, and yet we are not seeing bait calls to lure and shoot cops.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Surely there was a knife in the home somewhere.

What the Fark is wrong with people? How many people are just waiting to kill people as a first resort?


As a famous educator said,
"When the only tool you have is a hammer,every problem looks like a-
Fark user imageView Full Size



// I support the cops
/// their policies and procedures aren't always perfect
//// *thudding of heavy machine gun*
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: They shot a white boy, so, obviously, there will be repercussions.


It's farking Utah and the Jazz are in the offseason. The odds they were going to roll up on a white boy were better than 1 in 1.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is my family's worse fear about my brother. He'll have a meltdown and the police will decide it's times to shoot the tard! That cop Killing the kid while also nearly killing his parents in a Costco just proved our fears right. You have a mental illness, society will do it's best to justify executing you.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Once again, I reiterate that I am impressed by the restraint of the American people, by their resilience. Yet again we see the police gun down a child in broad daylight, and yet we are not seeing bait calls to lure and shoot cops.


Month ain't over yet
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tarheel07: Open and shut case, Johnson.


Mr. Chappelle? Is that you?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She called this incident the tip of the iceberg. She explained Nevada police shot her father in January 2020 - 2News has yet to confirm this fact as of Sunday evening.

...
 
winchester92
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OMG, this is horrible!
Where's the national outrage, protests, rioting, looting and arson???
Fark user image
I guess that only happens when the cops shoot a black person while committing of a crime.

NO LIVES MATTER!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scanman61: How does the song go?

"If he had just followed the police commands he wouldn't have been shot!"


Here's the rest of the hit parade.
Fark user imageView Full Size

My Dad has this CD on repeat.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ less than a minute ago  

winchester92: OMG, this is horrible!
Where's the national outrage, protests, rioting, looting and arson???
[Fark user image image 20x20]
I guess that only happens when the cops shoot a black person while committing of a crime.

NO LIVES MATTER!


I was wondering if someone would try the cops aren't racist they shot a white kid too defense.
It is possible to be racist and stupid. In fact those two ven diagrams have a lot of overlap
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ now  

winchester92: OMG, this is horrible!
Where's the national outrage, protests, rioting, looting and arson???
[Fark user image image 20x20]
I guess that only happens when the cops shoot a black person while committing of a crime.

NO LIVES MATTER!


What's stopping you from forming the protests if you care so much?
 
