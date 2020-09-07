 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Lying to your employer "to see if I could get away with it" is not a good strategy, especially if your employer is a Sheriff's Department. Especially if you are already on a last chance agreement for previously lying   (woodtv.com) divider line
10
    More: Stupid, Sheriff, Police, police report, Constable, Kenyatta Weaver Jr., Kent County sheriff's deputy, GRAND RAPIDS, recent case  
•       •       •

334 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2020 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Just trying to see if I could get away with it".

"No you can't. You're fired".
 
dumbandilikeit [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"In a written statement to Target 8, the sheriff said,  "This young man has demonstrated that he is willing to lie. There is no place for that in law enforcement." "

Candidate for President 2024!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dumbandilikeit: "In a written statement to Target 8, the sheriff said,  "This young man has demonstrated that he is willing to lie. There is no place for that in law enforcement." "

Candidate for President 2024!


Trump's a role model for idiots.  Yay!  Just what we needed.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dumbandilikeit: "In a written statement to Target 8, the sheriff said,  "This young man has demonstrated that he is willing to lie. There is no place for that in law enforcement." "

Candidate for President 2024!


I found that statement laughable. I literally laughed out loud at the thought that there is no place in law enforcement for a liar. They are TRAINED to lie.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

iToad: "Just trying to see if I could get away with it".



He probably has more times than we want to know.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a written statement to Target 8, the sheriff said,  "This young man has demonstrated that he is willing to lie. There is no place for that in law enforcement."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just checking their election lying security.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


do they come any other way?

A dumb, drunk, violent, dishonest cop?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...a witness who paints road markings...

That guy must see all kinds of shiat.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nitropissering: In a written statement to Target 8, the sheriff said,  "This young man has demonstrated that he is willing to lie. There is no place for that in law enforcement."

[Fark user image 800x450]


Hey, if this particular department means it, good on them. I really hope they're not being hypocritical. We're cynical because there's too much of that in the world.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.