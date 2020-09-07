 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Queen Elizabeth's guards jailed for throwing a raucous party   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Y'know, it seemed a bit daft, me havin' to guard him when he's a guard.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of our Secret Service Agents were there.  Sounds like a kickass party.  Those cats dig those.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Off with their heads!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We Are Not Amused is the name of my all non-binary Queen cover band.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can we jail the Mirror for that abomination of a resource sucking website?

I think I snapped a Fibre cable.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Off with their heads!


uh, this
 
