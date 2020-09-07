 Skip to content
(International Business Times)   Because people can't stay the f*ck home, Disney World and its competitors were filled to capacity this Labor Day weekend   (ibtimes.com) divider line
133
133 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People are kind pf stupid..
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
of
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
♫ It's a small airways damage world after all! ♫
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Valley Fire broke out east of San Diego Saturday.  Red Cross had a really tough time finding hotel rooms for the evacuees because the hotels were all full.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe these people are just thinking. "As soon as summer is over, we're gonna lock down for sure..."

/lol
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
they just want to get to herd immunity
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 My ex went. But she wore a mask so there's that. We debated over a long series of texts discussing how dumb this is. She didn't get mad, but explained that she's a passholder and her young daughter (not mine) loves it. Well, that's great hon, there's a ton of things I love too but am not doing anymore. In my "goodnight" text I asked her to reconsider it but she did it anyway.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't take a Disney vacation, or any other large crowd destination, right now if it were free.
 
ezerezerezer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Valley Fire broke out east of San Diego Saturday.  Red Cross had a really tough time finding hotel rooms for the evacuees because the hotels were all full.


This is why I refused to go to the beach this weekend, despite record-breaking heat
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to lose at least 500K, and I don't care anymore since nobody else cares anymore.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: of


if this administration has taught us anything
never admit failure
never
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess there isn't enough death. Lately, the demand for deaths is insatiable.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: My ex went. But she wore a mask so there's that. We debated over a long series of texts discussing how dumb this is. She didn't get mad, but explained that she's a passholder and her young daughter (not mine) loves it. Well, that's great hon, there's a ton of things I love too but am not doing anymore. In my "goodnight" text I asked her to reconsider it but she did it anyway.


Bad things aren't gonna happen to her, right?  Pretty much what drives a ton of these geniuses.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in the real world...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Take cancer and change it to COVID and its basically the same thing.

Its not just the disease thats gonna get you, its the bankruptcy that goes with it. YOU FARKING IMBECILES.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We're going to lose at least 500K, and I don't care anymore since nobody else cares anymore.


Wait, no, that guy over there cares. Oop, no, sorry, he just gave his last fark. Tis a pity, really.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: they just want to get to herd immunity


They're also graciously willing to provide it to you.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, "to capacity" now is about 1/3rd of normal capacity. I'm still not going anywhere near it until like, mid-2021 at the earliest. But it seems it's less Disney World itself being an issue and getting to-and-from Disney that's the issue in terms of getting sick. I suppose it's all one-in-the-same, but you get what I mean
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in the real world...
[Fark user image image 483x522]

Take cancer and change it to COVID and its basically the same thing.

Its not just the disease thats gonna get you, its the bankruptcy that goes with it. YOU FARKING IMBECILES.


Why is it always when people have health problems that they figure out their health care policy is deficient instead of making those assessments prior to shiat hitting the fan.

Like, I don't need to crash into a McLaren F1 to know the limits of my insurance policy and I'm aware if I decided to crash into one that bankruptcy would be a pretty likely outcome.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile in the real world...
[Fark user image 483x522]

Take cancer and change it to COVID and its basically the same thing.

Its not just the disease thats gonna get you, its the bankruptcy that goes with it. YOU FARKING IMBECILES.


This is actually why we can't have nice things.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...does anyone else read the news these days and regularly turn into Thulsa Doom? I mean, just sit there and think "they shall all drown in lakes of blood," as you fantasize about invoking your followers to eliminate fools & morons; to burn our way to paradise?

I mean, it can't be just me.
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should just get the government to mandate that they stay home or face huge fines.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being cooped up in a home with children will drive anyone to a theme park during a pandemic.
It is a choice between one's mental health and one's physical health.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well pandemic capacity bfd.   And no, people can't stay home.  If the survival of our species depends on people staying home then we're farked and we may as well go out and enjoy life while we can.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Being cooped up in a home with children will drive anyone to a theme park during a pandemic.
It is a choice between one's mental health and one's physical health.


I can get over mental issues. Very, very few folks throughout human history have gotten over death.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think how short the lines will be in a couple of weeks when people start dropping like flies. You'll be able to drive your new Harley to the park since there are so many on the market due to the massive numbers of deaths after Sturgis.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: ...does anyone else read the news these days and regularly turn into Thulsa Doom? I mean, just sit there and think "they shall all drown in lakes of blood," as you fantasize about invoking your followers to eliminate fools & morons; to burn our way to paradise?

I mean, it can't be just me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to drink the water in the Small World ride.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Being cooped up in a home with children will drive anyone to a theme park during a pandemic.
It is a choice between one's mental health and one's physical health.


I'm sure the kids will love bullying the one surviving parent who develops Covid psychosis, the other dead parent will be regarded as a dumb loser who the kids won't miss.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Dodo David: Being cooped up in a home with children will drive anyone to a theme park during a pandemic.
It is a choice between one's mental health and one's physical health.

I can get over mental issues. Very, very few folks throughout human history have gotten over death.


There was that one guy a while back.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, GET READY FOR ROUND THREE OF "THE GREAT COVID DIE-OFF!"
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To quote what most people probably didn't read:

"It's important to frame this weekend's success in the proper context. Universal Orlando parks filled up over the weekend, but all of the area attractions are operating on reduced capacity levels in an effort to encourage social distancing. The wait times for rides across all parks were high, but throughput is down substantially as vehicles are getting sanitized throughout the day in some cases, and all parks are spacing out passengers so a lot of empty seats figure in the hourly capacity mix."

So they filled up...their extremely reduced capacity.  They didn't fill up under normal capacity.

Given that they also have a mandatory mask policy, rides were implemented so that parties are socially distanced, and its generally outdoors, the spread isn't going to be that large here.

Compare it to something like the initial BLM protests.  Because those were outdoors and mask use was heavy, there were few if any COVID cases tied to those protests even though a hell of a lot of people were involved.  So I'm not sure why this would be radically different as long as they're following similar precautions, which it seems they are.

I personally wouldn't go to Disney World right now, but of all the things in the world to get outraged about right now, this is waaaay down the list.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Being cooped up in a home with children will drive anyone to a theme park during a pandemic.
It is a choice between one's mental health and one's physical health.


I've shouldered the bulk of the time at home with my young kids this whole time. They've been great for the most part, and I've actually enjoyed life being centered on the home and not the office. You couldn't pay me to take them to a theme park right now. But then, I'm not a terrible person.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Well pandemic capacity bfd.   And no, people can't stay home.  If the survival of our species depends on people staying home then we're farked and we may as well go out and enjoy life while we can.


"Can't" biologically or economically? Or both?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Being cooped up in a home with children will drive anyone to a theme park during a pandemic.
It is a choice between one's mental health and one's physical health.


Take them camping instead. It's cheap to free and if you pick a good spot, as socially distanced as it comes.

Kids don't need a quarter of the shiat we think they need.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: I can get over mental issues. Very, very few folks throughout human history have gotten over death.


That's not how mental health issues work.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why this shat will never end. Had people stayed home when this shat started we would likely not STILL dealing with it EIGHT MONTHS LATER.

Can't you people find shat to do that does not involve CROWDS of f'king potentially infected bodies?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: they just want to get to herd immunity


I am happy about the term "herd immunity" entering the popular lexicon.

I am not happy about few knowing what the term means, implies, and entails.

//not biatching at you; just biatching
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krazikarl: FormlessOne: I can get over mental issues. Very, very few folks throughout human history have gotten over death.

That's not how mental health issues work.


There has never been a plague where parents said, "Oh I have been cooped up with my kids so long I need to go get some of us infected."
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q: Why are there so many 1 parent families in Disney movies?

A: The missing parents caught Covid-19 at a Disney theme park and died.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image image 425x319]


Well, duh! Their symbol is a medieval castle, for f*ck's sake!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I realized in April, I don't have to outrun coronavirus.  I just have to outrun you.

Please proceed, Real America.  I own stock in Disney.  Thanks.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Krazikarl: FormlessOne: I can get over mental issues. Very, very few folks throughout human history have gotten over death.

That's not how mental health issues work.

There has never been a plague where parents said, "Oh I have been cooped up with my kids so long I need to go get some of us infected."


Not 'til now!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geoduck42: Abox: Well pandemic capacity bfd.   And no, people can't stay home.  If the survival of our species depends on people staying home then we're farked and we may as well go out and enjoy life while we can.

"Can't" biologically or economically? Or both?


However subby meant it.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: There has never been a plague where parents said, "Oh I have been cooped up with my kids so long I need to go get some of us infected."


I don't know if thats true, but its also a non-sequitur.

I was talking about the assertion that people will "just get over" mental health issues.  This doesn't add to that.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: lolmao500: Meanwhile in the real world...
[Fark user image image 483x522]

Take cancer and change it to COVID and its basically the same thing.

Its not just the disease thats gonna get you, its the bankruptcy that goes with it. YOU FARKING IMBECILES.

Why is it always when people have health problems that they figure out their health care policy is deficient instead of making those assessments prior to shiat hitting the fan.

Like, I don't need to crash into a McLaren F1 to know the limits of my insurance policy and I'm aware if I decided to crash into one that bankruptcy would be a pretty likely outcome.


Are you serious with this? What great alternatives are available in this country if your health insurance sucks?

You don't figure out your health care policy is deficient when you have health problems, you are fully aware that your health care policy is deficient and pray you never have health problems.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: geoduck42: Abox: Well pandemic capacity bfd.   And no, people can't stay home.  If the survival of our species depends on people staying home then we're farked and we may as well go out and enjoy life while we can.

"Can't" biologically or economically? Or both?

However subby meant it.


Why could almost every other country do it? What makes the US so uniquely unable to stay put even if it means tens of thousands of people dying?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krazikarl: To quote what most people probably didn't read:

"It's important to frame this weekend's success in the proper context. Universal Orlando parks filled up over the weekend, but all of the area attractions are operating on reduced capacity levels in an effort to encourage social distancing. The wait times for rides across all parks were high, but throughput is down substantially as vehicles are getting sanitized throughout the day in some cases, and all parks are spacing out passengers so a lot of empty seats figure in the hourly capacity mix."

So they filled up...their extremely reduced capacity.  They didn't fill up under normal capacity.

Given that they also have a mandatory mask policy, rides were implemented so that parties are socially distanced, and its generally outdoors, the spread isn't going to be that large here.

Compare it to something like the initial BLM protests.  Because those were outdoors and mask use was heavy, there were few if any COVID cases tied to those protests even though a hell of a lot of people were involved.  So I'm not sure why this would be radically different as long as they're following similar precautions, which it seems they are.

I personally wouldn't go to Disney World right now, but of all the things in the world to get outraged about right now, this is waaaay down the list.


And of course it's amazing that everyone is all Fark Disney and nobody is saying a goddamn thing about Universal.
 
