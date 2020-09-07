 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Q: How do you lock down a Welsh borough? A: Caerphilly   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Ironic, Wales, Cardiff, county borough of Caerphilly, National Assembly for Wales, Welsh Government, coronavirus cases, National Assembly for Wales election, 2007, Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2020 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1/2 looking over eyeglasses gif, 1/2 applause gif.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if some dudes are up to no good and you have to move to your Auntie and Uncle's in Bel Aire?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Two and a half groans for subby.  Well done in the tradition of Dad Jokes.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sunny, you can  borrow my internet for an hour.  Thats the best I can do.  But you deserve something.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tell them Saturday's sheep now has rabies and is out for revenge.

Not hard to pull the wool over a Welshman.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah well, it's been on order for two weeks, sir. I was expecting it this morning.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man, what a shame. That castle tower repair guy they ordered in 1659 was almost there.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cheesy pun, subs.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cheese it!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Caerphilly speak with your iron.

Don't mention anything to the washing machine as she puts a different spin on everything.

Certainly don't speak to the fridge, they are always  cold and distant.

The vacuum is very unsympathetic... just says "suck it up!" The fan is more optimistic and hopes it would all blow over soon.

The toilet is a bit flushed when asked its opinion and don't whisper to the door knob, its only reply is "get a grip."

The front door will mutter "You are unhinged!" and the curtains will hiss "pull yourself together!"

...Caerphilly speak to your iron, it will straighten you out and say "Don't worry, no situation is pressing"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I tried looking up Bob Amser to figure out who he is.

Fark user imageView Full Size


So is Paul Davies secretly Bob Amser?  The plot thickens.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
lens-views.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.