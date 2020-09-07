 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   In response to the high number of COVID cases at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa mayor reopens city's bars   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
37
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The release pointed out that only 65 students...

Only 455 each week.

Only by 6175 Christmas break.

Jeez
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Won't get to #1 in the country if you won't allow disease vectors to vect
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Citywide herd immunity for the win!!!

Roll Covid!!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A clown, an alcoholic, and a failure walk into a bar.

The bartender says, "what can I get you, Mayor?"
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Stupid people should win stupid prizes.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Won't get to #1 in the country if you won't allow disease vectors to vect


yeah. infect everyone
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 248x1500]


this
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
themarysue.comView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College students are going to get together in large groups and drink whether the bar is open or not. At least at a licensed place there's a small chance protocol will be observed.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... you need SOMETHING to take the edge off.
Even without a pandemic, dealing with that many college students has to be stressful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom_Slick: College students are going to get together in large groups and drink whether the bar is open or not. At least at a licensed place there's a small chance protocol will be observed.


So what's the name of your bar?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just hold your breath while you drink. You'll enjoy the beer and you won't spread germs through respiratory action.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Tom_Slick: College students are going to get together in large groups and drink whether the bar is open or not. At least at a licensed place there's a small chance protocol will be observed.

So what's the name of your bar?


I avoid them I think it's insane to go to one but 19 year old me would have thought differently.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the bars are close to completely failing - students must rescue them!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, don't ask why
Oh, don't ask why
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Tom_Slick: College students are going to get together in large groups and drink whether the bar is open or not. At least at a licensed place there's a small chance protocol will be observed.

So what's the name of your bar?


Let me answer that with an egg. Would you like one in these trying times?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why would this happen?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: why would this happen?


Let me guess: The mayor is up for reelection, and college students vote.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Good. Stupid people should win stupid prizes.


Except unfortunately the people most likely to win the Covid prize AREN'T the idiots doing stupid things. I mean yes young people have gotten it and will have lasting symptoms, but those worst affected are most certainly not the young college students, it's their mother/father/professor/grandmother/gu​y at the liquor store that's most likely to come down with debilitating symptoms or die of it. I mean if we could plague island these people as soon as they were infected by using nanites to detect the virus replicating in their system, I'd be all for letting them YOLO on the condition that they become ineligible for government assistance for the rest of their life. Unfortunately we don't live in that world so the rest of us get to assume a large part of the risk for their stupid actions AND potentially pay for their or someone else's disabilities if they happen to survive.

I for one am NOT ok with this and we need to put our big people pants on and tell these walking plague rats to knock it the hell off. Unfortunately so many fellow countrymen disagree that those of us who ARE doing the right thing and want to see this stopped have no choice. I'm getting really morose about this. My older brother is very seriously looking at moving to Canada (as in he's hired an immigration lawyer and is paying to process the paperwork) and if he does move I'm half a mind to follow him. This pandemic has shown some fundamentaly broken things about our country and I'm starting to think they might be unfixable.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: College students are going to get together in large groups and drink whether the bar is open or not. At least at a licensed place there's a small chance protocol will be observed.


Not to mention, bars that get 51% of their income from food have been allowed to stay open all summer.
If Politicians say they're safe yet another place isn't just because they aren't serving appetizers, that's just selecting businesses they want to fail.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And we all know how well that turned out...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 850x363]

And we all know how well that turned out...

[Fark user image image 850x836]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: I mean... you need SOMETHING to take the edge off.
Even without a pandemic, dealing with that many college students has to be stressful.

[Fark user image image 413x305]


It's called a liquor store. It could also be called a weed dealer.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few,

if you're high risk, the onus is on you.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Tom_Slick: College students are going to get together in large groups and drink whether the bar is open or not. At least at a licensed place there's a small chance protocol will be observed.

Not to mention, bars that get 51% of their income from food have been allowed to stay open all summer.
If Politicians say they're safe yet another place isn't just because they aren't serving appetizers, that's just selecting businesses they want to fail.


In Florida that is how it was for a hot minute, but then De Santis changed it to any kind of food license meant bars could stay open here.

So if you can microwave a burrito, you are golden.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Good. Stupid people should win stupid prizes.


If covid's primary vector, stupid people, only infected other stupid people, I'd be fine letting them all get it.

-_-

-_-

... No not really. Because after the 30% of the country who are irreversible morons get it, we're STILL going to be on the hook for the direct economic losses and decades of medical bills. I mean, nobody thought a virus that leaves 2/3 of its victims, regardless of age or symptoms, with heart damage isn't going to leave to long term problems, right? Just ask South Korea about the litany of problems that the sars-1 victims still have.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
knows a thing or two about Tuscaloosa
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mock26: [Fark user image image 850x363]

And we all know how well that turned out...

[Fark user image image 850x836]

[Fark user image image 425x347]


So the reinfection wave will start like this?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: knows a thing or two about Tuscaloosa
[th.bing.com image 282x225]


Horse Feathers (5/9) Movie CLIP - Prof. Wagstaff's Office (1932) HD
Youtube 3skIjrkta2Q
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've spent some time in Tuscaloosa. They're already dead.
 
overthinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
is it just me, or does the guy in the picture in the article look creepy AF?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

robodog: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Good. Stupid people should win stupid prizes.

Except unfortunately the people most likely to win the Covid prize AREN'T the idiots doing stupid things. I mean yes young people have gotten it and will have lasting symptoms, but those worst affected are most certainly not the young college students, it's their mother/father/professor/grandmother/gu​y at the liquor store that's most likely to come down with debilitating symptoms or die of it. I mean if we could plague island these people as soon as they were infected by using nanites to detect the virus replicating in their system, I'd be all for letting them YOLO on the condition that they become ineligible for government assistance for the rest of their life. Unfortunately we don't live in that world so the rest of us get to assume a large part of the risk for their stupid actions AND potentially pay for their or someone else's disabilities if they happen to survive.

I for one am NOT ok with this and we need to put our big people pants on and tell these walking plague rats to knock it the hell off. Unfortunately so many fellow countrymen disagree that those of us who ARE doing the right thing and want to see this stopped have no choice. I'm getting really morose about this. My older brother is very seriously looking at moving to Canada (as in he's hired an immigration lawyer and is paying to process the paperwork) and if he does move I'm half a mind to follow him. This pandemic has shown some fundamentaly broken things about our country and I'm starting to think they might be unfixable.


When things get bad enough, walking around without mask in stores will earn an instant beatdown which, somehow, no one will have witnessed.

It sucks that it will have to get that bad before measures are taken.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 850x363]

And we all know how well that turned out...

[Fark user image image 850x836]


Ash was an android, and therefore not a target of the alien. He was actually acting coldly, but logically.

These COVIDiots are not immune.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

August11: I've spent some time in Tuscaloosa. They're already dead.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Is this you?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

erik-k: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Good. Stupid people should win stupid prizes.

If covid's primary vector, stupid people, only infected other stupid people, I'd be fine letting them all get it.

-_-

-_-

... No not really. Because after the 30% of the country who are irreversible morons get it, we're STILL going to be on the hook for the direct economic losses and decades of medical bills. I mean, nobody thought a virus that leaves 2/3 of its victims, regardless of age or symptoms, with heart damage isn't going to leave to long term problems, right? Just ask South Korea about the litany of problems that the sars-1 victims still have.


We don't get a vote.

They're convinced that they're right, this is nothing but a cold, nothing bad is going to happen, it's all a liberal conspiracy, blah blah blah.

They could have looked at the science and understood. Instead, they yelled FAKE NEWS and opened the schools because FARK THE LIBRULS AND THE SCIENCE, WHICH IS COMMIE BULLshiat.

They CHOSE stupid games. If there's any justice in this world, they will win stupid prizes, and promptly given them to their parents and grandparents.
 
