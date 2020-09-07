 Skip to content
(ARL Now)   Arlington-area residents feeling over the moon due to the police's arrest of a cheeky cyclist   (arlnow.com) divider line
    Crime, Arlington County police, David Marlowe, Indecent exposure  
826 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2020 at 6:41 PM



TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "On the evening of Sunday, September 6, police executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence and took him into custody without incident," police said in a press release today. "David Marlowe, 55, of Arlington, VA, was arrested and charged with Robbery, Assault and Battery (x3), Indecent Exposure (x5) and Felony Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana. He is being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility on no bond."

How much friggin' pot did they find when executing that search warrant?

And additionally, how did this guy's antics on trails result in issuing a search warrant, when around where I live, some asshole was breaking into houses and then selling the stolen stuff on Craigslist, and the cops arresting him when he brought stolen stuff out of his apartment to sell it back to the person he stole it from in a sting and the request for the warrant to search his apartment was denied?

There's got to be more that hasn't been disclosed.  Like, the trail antics were only a small part of this guy's antics.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was wondering why this was tagged as asinine but then I read TFA.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

You don't get to 55 and wake up one morning and think "you know i'm suddenly going to start selling pot, robbing people and attacking them"
I think you're right about him having a record.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lance Armstrong has really let himself go.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next we'll get those crusty jugglers!
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Xai: I was wondering why this was tagged as asinine but then I read TFA.


Should probably be Followup, since there was a thread about this jackass already. Bunch of No True Cyclist types were in it.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good. Glad he got nailed.

Also: wow, those are a lot of serious charges. That guy's going to prison a while.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The guy's an epic assclown but they'll probably make him register as a sex offender for showing people his butt cheeks. It really takes the shine off what would otherwise be a fantastic tale of "douche gets what's coming to him."
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good.

Farking bicyclists around this area are raging, pustulent hemorrhoids.
Whoever took the photos merits a world class high-five.
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The mooning is just hilarious. The hitting pedestrians, not at all.
 
Katolu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

There's always someone defending a cock wobble.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

This arrest brought to you be Police Chief Jeremy F. U. Clarkson.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

More than an ounce.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So they arrested the serial mooner?
Cops must have gotten....
(Puts on glasses)
A crack in the case
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
David Marlowe, 55, of Arlington, VA, was arrested and charged with Robbery, Assault and Battery  ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SWCEt​d​Qki6M
 
