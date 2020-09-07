 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Houston man dies in a strip club fight. This raises a more important question, though. What the hell are strip clubs doing open during a pandemic?   (kxan.com) divider line
    Sad, Coroner, Police, Death, Travis County Sheriff's Office, Austin, Texas, Striptease, critical condition, Sheriff  
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Helping to spread covid and gonorrhea.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it's a damn sight more entertaining than going grocery shopping without a mask
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, it's right there in your headline.....Houston
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Subby, it's right there in your headline.....Houston


Houston man was at an Austin strip club.

/Subby
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: johnny_vegas: Subby, it's right there in your headline.....Houston

Houston man was at an Austin strip club.

/Subby


Nobody puts Houston man in a corner
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thank you for not saying "begging the question", subby. We may save the English language yet!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looking good, Houston
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, tbh the boxing venues are still closed, so...
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Selling NBA players chicken wings?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Carl Brutananadilewski - Commencement Speaker Series 2020
Youtube LaQlPb9hqqM
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Carl explains it pretty well.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The show goes on
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't mind me, just cowboy morty over here.
 
wantingout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So does his death cert say he died of COVID?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby: "What the hell are strip clubs doing open during a pandemic?"

Better Question: Why go to a strip club when one can find porn online for free?
 
HeWhoHasNoName
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"So we're doing this. We're gonna titty-bar-gunfight-die right here, right now."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Strip clubs are still open during the pandemic because they provide essential food services.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They wear masks don't they?
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He didn't die in a strip club fight. He died a week later and his father thinks it might be related to the fight he got in.  Maybe he had a head injury.

Or maybe we finally have the answer to what happens if you have an erection lasting more than 4 hours and you don't seek medical assistance.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 720x672]


Good on them. They closed the beaches to surfers here, but never closed the farking churches.

Fortunately the churches seem to be mostly insisting on masks and distancing, so there's that.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're open so that people can die in strip club fights - a novel death, the finality of a man imbued with life and zeal to perish in that most inspired way. Amongst big tittties.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like strip clubs.  There I said it.  Suck it.

/Not literally, just pretend like you really want to but your boss is looking.
 
