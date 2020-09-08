 Skip to content
(WRAL)   ♫ My new Audi does one eighty-seven / I ran over two stop sticks, now I won't be forgiven / I have a cop riding me to jail / He locks the doors in case I want to bail ♫   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Speed  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But apart from all that, life's been good to me so far
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver is from Maryland.

My old home state still makes me so proud!
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

I think it's Rocco.


I think it's Rocco.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I have Covid hair too, but I at least keep it combed and under 100 mph.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgeven?
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE ADVENTURES OF MISTERTIQUE d'MANBUN III

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't think any German cars sold in the U.S. could go that fast unless they're rechipped. The USDOT-approved chips on German cars usually limit the top speed to somewhere around 150 mph. For example my car, if purchased in Germany, has a top speed of something like 189 mph, but when delivered to the U.S. it comes with a chip that electronically limits the top speed to 157 mph. If I replaced it with a German-market chip it wouldn't limit the maximum speed. Perhaps that's what this guy did?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop sticks?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say I'm crazy writing headlines like this

/Everybody say "Oh, yeah"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take the maserati that does 185.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did find a novel way to show off his new car to more friends via the Internet than he would have by just cruising back and forth in Myrtle Beach.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Stop sticks?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
othmar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
that is a dumbass
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 416x750]


Truth!
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This looks suspiciously like someone I know.  If it's the same guy, he's wrecked 4 motorcycles in the last 4 years, including two Ducati Panigales and one BMW S1000RR, all of which a friend of mine rebuilt at his shop and sold.  I don't know how he's still alive.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's he doing in the front seat of the cop car? Is this some sort of Audi driver privilege?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I didn't think any German cars sold in the U.S. could go that fast unless they're rechipped. The USDOT-approved chips on German cars usually limit the top speed to somewhere around 150 mph. For example my car, if purchased in Germany, has a top speed of something like 189 mph, but when delivered to the U.S. it comes with a chip that electronically limits the top speed to 157 mph. If I replaced it with a German-market chip it wouldn't limit the maximum speed. Perhaps that's what this guy did?


Nah, that was a gentlemen's agreement from the 90s. Today, most can go much faster.

Other than that, for $1500 and 15min, you can get most VAG products reflashed with a tune that will unlock another couple hundred HP from them.

images.goapr.comView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I didn't think any German cars sold in the U.S. could go that fast unless they're rechipped. The USDOT-approved chips on German cars usually limit the top speed to somewhere around 150 mph. For example my car, if purchased in Germany, has a top speed of something like 189 mph, but when delivered to the U.S. it comes with a chip that electronically limits the top speed to 157 mph. If I replaced it with a German-market chip it wouldn't limit the maximum speed. Perhaps that's what this guy did?


There used to be a "gentleman's agreement" between the German manufacturers limiting top speed to 250 km/h (about 155), which applied to all markets. A few years ago, BMW and MB both started lifting that for some their M and AMG models, respectively. On some other models, they'll still limit it to 155, then offer a package where they remove the limiter, and give you a couple of days at a track school. My daily driver had that available, but I had better ways of spending $2500 on 20 mph I'll never use (that'd cover about 3 weekends of wheel to wheel racing, or 10 track days, or an entire season of Autocross).

Porsche never really bought into that whole agreement thing, and you've been able to buy crazy speed from them here for years.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He looks like the kind of guy who, as he's being thrown into the cruiser by angry cops, will still be saying excitedly "yeah, but didya see how FAST I was goin'?!"
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is there a prize for Worst Headline of the Year?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Cyberluddite: I didn't think any German cars sold in the U.S. could go that fast unless they're rechipped. The USDOT-approved chips on German cars usually limit the top speed to somewhere around 150 mph. For example my car, if purchased in Germany, has a top speed of something like 189 mph, but when delivered to the U.S. it comes with a chip that electronically limits the top speed to 157 mph. If I replaced it with a German-market chip it wouldn't limit the maximum speed. Perhaps that's what this guy did?

Nah, that was a gentlemen's agreement from the 90s. Today, most can go much faster.

Other than that, for $1500 and 15min, you can get most VAG products reflashed with a tune that will unlock another couple hundred HP from them.

[images.goapr.com image 850x570]


It was always possible to swap chips and re-flash the EEPROMs, it's just easier and less risky now. If you know the right people you can be directed to the proper technician to ensure it's done right the first time.

/I guess he sprung for the Z-rated tires too.
 
doosh [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I didn't think any German cars sold in the U.S. could go that fast unless they're rechipped. The USDOT-approved chips on German cars usually limit the top speed to somewhere around 150 mph. For example my car, if purchased in Germany, has a top speed of something like 189 mph, but when delivered to the U.S. it comes with a chip that electronically limits the top speed to 157 mph. If I replaced it with a German-market chip it wouldn't limit the maximum speed. Perhaps that's what this guy did?


Can't say for 100% that mine can't but I've taken it pretty high and the tach still had plenty of oomph left before I chickened out
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: This looks suspiciously like someone I know.  If it's the same guy, he's wrecked 4 motorcycles in the last 4 years, including two Ducati Panigales and one BMW S1000RR, all of which a friend of mine rebuilt at his shop and sold.  I don't know how he's still alive.


Oh, it's totally him. I am not at all surprised this happened.

Pic from a few years ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

doosh: Cyberluddite: I didn't think any German cars sold in the U.S. could go that fast unless they're rechipped. The USDOT-approved chips on German cars usually limit the top speed to somewhere around 150 mph. For example my car, if purchased in Germany, has a top speed of something like 189 mph, but when delivered to the U.S. it comes with a chip that electronically limits the top speed to 157 mph. If I replaced it with a German-market chip it wouldn't limit the maximum speed. Perhaps that's what this guy did?

Can't say for 100% that mine can't but I've taken it pretty high and the tach still had plenty of oomph left before I chickened out
[Fark user image 850x339]


Username checks out.
 
