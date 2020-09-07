 Skip to content
 
(Huffington Post)   About that recent sex trafficking bust cause célèbre, 39 kids being rescued from a trailer in Georgia is not the biggest news story in America because 39 kids were NOT rescued from a trailer in Georgia   (huffpost.com) divider line
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
and 16 of them didn't even need rescuing.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The other 26 cases were closed without the child being "recovered." Albright said this could mean that another agency, such as Child Protective Services, found them - or that they had been home all along.

Police really are shockingly bad at their job or perfectly content to make themselves seem better by lying (or both).

/Don't listen to true crime podcasts unless you want to hear all about cops ignoring people in danger, refusing to investigate painfully obvious suspects like exes, and just generally being f*ck-ups.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm shocked that a feel good about cops story that came out during a nationwide unified assault on protestors by police is about 3 words away from being complete BS
 
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: The other 26 cases were closed without the child being "recovered." Albright said this could mean that another agency, such as Child Protective Services, found them - or that they had been home all along.

Police really are shockingly bad at their job or perfectly content to make themselves seem better by lying (or both).

/Don't listen to true crime podcasts unless you want to hear all about cops ignoring people in danger, refusing to investigate painfully obvious suspects like exes, and just generally being f*ck-ups.


I think in a lot of cases they were probably hiding from abusive parents.

Sex trafficking is a problem, but it's not near the epidemic that the kooks say it is.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What my idiot neighbor posted on FB came from Nick Weganmaker. 39 as per tfa, 29 in Ohio and 130 plus in Michigan supposedly. I may have spelled his name wrong. I deleted her post because she NEVER posts anything with facts. Only hyperbole.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whither_apophis: I'm shocked that a feel good about cops story that came out during a nationwide unified assault on protestors by police is about 3 words away from being complete BS


And fuels into QANON conspiracy theories.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, now I can start blocking some more people on Facebook, looks like...
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they finally reuniting kids in CBP custody with their families?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The press release was carefully written to maximize sex appeal while actually telling you nothing much - which is a key to knowing it was designed to generate sensational coverage but only get the mundane details days or weeks later.

It was a put-up job.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Welcome to last week.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's what you think, subby.

Hillary and Tom Hanks covered the whole thing up.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"But I read it on Facebook! Why won't the lame stream media report on this story I read on Facebook!"

- every boomer ever

/this paper contains facts!
//the other papers are no even talking aboot the wee batboy!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.