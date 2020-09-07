 Skip to content
(Bring Me the News)   Some police open fire hydrants so kids can play. Minneapolis police are a bunch of spoilsports   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like it-good thinkng!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the (maybe oversimplified) alternatives are:
(1) "Raid" the burnout/race. Problem is it requires a ton of manpower and equipment, could lead to high speed chases and/or panicked people killing or hurting themselves or others as they try to escape, and then using force to effectuate arrests for largely misdemeanors and/or traffic violations. Probably not the best thing for Minneapolis (or any U.S. city) right now.


(2) Do nothing. The racers will eventually leave. I personally don't favor doing nothing, because I think burnouts and racing on public roads is asshole behavior, and needs to be stopped, but at what cost?


(3) Use indirect methods (flooding the streets from hydrants) to break it up. While they could be creating a danger (idiots wiping out at high speed in the water), this is a pretty good compromise. Doesn't require nearly the manpower and equipment of option 1, probably largely avoids the potential force escalation, and isn't just ignoring it.


I guess if they have LPR cameras, they could get the license plates of the offending vehicles and then get impound orders later, but I don't like the surveillance state overtones of that approach.
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why don't they just slash the tires?  That's what they were doing in June when the protests were going on.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did they drink from the fire hose?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't drink directly from the hydrant.  You could....choke

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A rolling stone is worth two in the bush
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird a cop article involving using a creative approach to nonviolently promote public safety with minimal use of public resources or risk.

This is the approach I wish were characteristic of law enforcement instead of the one we usually get. It seems like 95% of police see arrests preferably with some violence as the only solution to any public nuisance. Homeless people leaving trash? Arrest them and jail them, youths racing each other? Arrest and beat them. And so on... I think there is a cop culture mentality that says the evil in the world is caused by bad nefarious people and the job is to identify those people and arrest them. The mentality should be most evil in the world is people either out if opportunism or ignorance acting dickish and we should seek to modify those behaviours in otherwise decent people.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Spoilsports" because they're trying to disrupt street-racing?

Pretty sure you need to be at least 18 to use Fark, Subby.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Spoilsports" because they're trying to disrupt street-racing?

Pretty sure you need to be at least 18 to use Fark, Subby.


TFA headline refers to drag racing, which is considered a sport.
Tire marks on street indicates this was dumbass racing.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: BigNumber12: "Spoilsports" because they're trying to disrupt street-racing?

Pretty sure you need to be at least 18 to use Fark, Subby.

TFA headline refers to drag racing, which is considered a sport.
Tire marks on street indicates this was dumbass racing.


Football is also a sport. So are soccer, baseball, tennis, ping pong, and archery.  Playing them in the middle of a busy street doesn't suddenly turn them into a non sport.  Drag racing on streets is still drag racing.
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This isy favorite story about policing so far this decade. I'm glad they spoiled this "sport" in such creative manner. Fark street racers.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jokes on the pigs, I have an amphibious vehicle.
 
