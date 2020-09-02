 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   British zoo's parrot impresses patrons with Beyonce cover and "Crazy" by Gnarls Barkley. Polly wants an encore   (upi.com) divider line
12
    More: Cool, Britney Spears, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, MTV Europe Music Awards winners, Gnarls Barkley, Facebook of the 9-year-old yellow, Poker Face, Lady Gaga, British zoo  
•       •       •

575 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2020 at 4:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is an untapped market.  Why not an entire album of parrots singing cover songs?
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz Pumper: I think this is an untapped market.  Why not an entire album of parrots singing cover songs?


What about death metal?
Hatebeak - Bird Seeds of Vengeance
Youtube VwXKR9EWhXo
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz Pumper: I think this is an untapped market.  Why not an entire album of parrots singing cover songs?


Considering how the bottom-feeder compilation record companies used to be, I'd be surprised if that does not already exist.

/hey man is that parrot rock?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best cover by a parrot I know of.

[ORIGINAL] Parrot Sings Let the Bodies Hit the Floor
Youtube uguXNL93fWg


/That poor bird must have heard that song so many times
/FLOOOOORRRRRR!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fast Show Unlucky Alf Parrot Sketch
Youtube k_RWY6MAQu8
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Best cover by a parrot I know of.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uguXNL93​fWg]

/That poor bird must have heard that song so many times
/FLOOOOORRRRRR!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7jdN​Q​tEcIc
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It didn't start.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Alice Russell - Crazy
Youtube VnR_4dXbyhs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l​gYqe7​etVt4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKlnJ​_​yMDpY
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Monty Python: The Parrot Sketch & The Lumberjack Song movie versions HQ
Youtube vnciwwsvNcc
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now we go to Pebbles for comment


How to fix a round cage
Youtube XM8aBESf8EI
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.