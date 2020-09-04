 Skip to content
(UPI)   PSA: Your Ford was not made to ford a retention pond   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, Truck, Pickup truck, pickup truck, driver's boot, Trailer, Florida Highway Patrol, Clearwater, Florida  
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But can your Ford ford a fjord?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You never ford the river.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have you Forded a Ford, lately?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The driver was able to exit the vehicle and return to shore...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Man, look at that shoreline.

I know, I am kind of splitting hairs, but it's not like he drove it into Tampa Bay or the estuary between Clearwater and Clearwater Beach.

/Doesn't fecking live around there?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I tried to do this very same thing by taking my Chevy to the levy, but the levy was dry.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just following directions...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well that explains why my dodge still resulted in a 3-car pileup....

//it's now a mini
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
64-year-old Largo man was attempting to park
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: But can your Ford ford a fjord?


Apparently not, but you can drive your Chevy to the levee if the levee is dry.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I tried to do this very same thing by taking my Chevy to the levy, but the levy was dry.


Once again, I fail to scroll down before replying. Whoops.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But hey no one died of dysentery so that's a plus
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Have you floated a Ford, lately?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The new Electaurus could handle it.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A retention pond?
Don't worry...it's all water weight.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: 64-year-old Largo man was attempting to park


So basically Friday in Florida.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you gotta ford, vi-a-duct
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Have you Forded a Ford, lately?


Can you afford a Ford to ford?
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And in an unrelated note, a Chrysler Crossfire is not a good getaway car, especially if you get into a shootout with police.
 
powhound
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Somewhere there is a Jeep owner using this story to justify buying a snorkel kit.
 
