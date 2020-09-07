 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Apparently, you don't take sand FROM the beach either   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Giggity, Cagliari-Elmas Airport, Cagliari, Sardinia, Italian island's idyllic white sand, pounds of local sand, tourists face fines, Fine, British resident  
•       •       •

824 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2020 at 5:48 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You definitely don't take sand TO the beach if you know what I'm saying...weddings, cruises etc.

- Sofa
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What a bunch of schist!
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah and it's not hard to see why. If every tourist took just 1lb from a beach as a 'souvenir' then that would be 1,450 tons per year.

That wouldn't take long before it cause irreparable harm to the beaches that are the source of almost all the island's economy.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As a matter of fact sand theft is a real problem. It's being stolen for concrete.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xai: Yeah and it's not hard to see why. If every tourist took just 1lb from a beach as a 'souvenir' then that would be 1,450 tons per year.

That wouldn't take long before it cause irreparable harm to the beaches that are the source of almost all the island's economy.


upon leaving thailand, they shake you down for sand. stiff punishments
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xai: Yeah and it's not hard to see why. If every tourist took just 1lb from a beach as a 'souvenir' then that would be 1,450 tons per year.

That wouldn't take long before it cause irreparable harm to the beaches that are the source of almost all the island's economy.


Who wants sand as a memento? Although 4 lbs sounds more like he was going to use it for something
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Xai: Yeah and it's not hard to see why. If every tourist took just 1lb from a beach as a 'souvenir' then that would be 1,450 tons per year.

That wouldn't take long before it cause irreparable harm to the beaches that are the source of almost all the island's economy.

Who wants sand as a memento? Although 4 lbs sounds more like he was going to use it for something


it was quickly becoming a trend and before long people would be filling suitcases to have the first vase filled with 15 layers of sand, one from every beach on their street.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just close all the beaches, world wide. Use the military to enforce the closures.  With lethal force.  Then after 1 year, open the beaches, but change the laws so that taking sand is a death penalty crime.  And the death penalty shall be carried out while streamed on youtube.  And the death shall be being covered in sand until the person either suffocates, or dies of dehydration.  Or is eaten by crabs.

I bet people take less sand.  And we all get a good youtube channel.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Xai: Yeah and it's not hard to see why. If every tourist took just 1lb from a beach as a 'souvenir' then that would be 1,450 tons per year.

That wouldn't take long before it cause irreparable harm to the beaches that are the source of almost all the island's economy.

upon leaving thailand, they shake you down for sand. stiff punishments


i meant the philipines.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sofakinbd: You definitely don't take sand TO the beach if you know what I'm saying...weddings, cruises etc.

- Sofa


I would ask what you mean, but that would be pointless.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark: he should get arrested for 4lbs of sand
Fark: he shouldn't be arrested for 4lbs of weed
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sithon: As a matter of fact sand theft is a real problem. It's being stolen for concrete.


Only from fresh water sources. The sand from sea water beaches can't be used for concrete. The salt that is on the sand degrades the concrete and causes it to fail.

Also the bags of small rocks that the guy took should not be confused with actual sand.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is sand an aphrodisiac in China?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I love how they post it like our narcos show off with their latest drug hauls. If only we could have the same problems in the states.

Come to South Padre!
*(but you have to take the tar too)
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Xai: Yeah and it's not hard to see why. If every tourist took just 1lb from a beach as a 'souvenir' then that would be 1,450 tons per year.

That wouldn't take long before it cause irreparable harm to the beaches that are the source of almost all the island's economy.

Who wants sand as a memento? Although 4 lbs sounds more like he was going to use it for something


I'm a weirdo that went to Germany to see U-boats and U-boat pens.  I brought home bottles of harbor water and silt from Wilhelmshaven, Bremerhaven, Laboe, and Kiel.  Some are clean water, others clearly have oily muck.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Is sand an aphrodisiac in China?


Only if you market it right.
 
oohpah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Xai: Yeah and it's not hard to see why. If every tourist took just 1lb from a beach as a 'souvenir' then that would be 1,450 tons per year.

That wouldn't take long before it cause irreparable harm to the beaches that are the source of almost all the island's economy.

Who wants sand as a memento? Although 4 lbs sounds more like he was going to use it for something


Not sand, but when I went to the Bonneville Salt Flats for speed week I had a wonderful time.  I scooped up a small medicine bottle full.  I know it's sodium chloride and I could have filled the bottle in my kitchen but it's a souvenir.  Whenever I want, I can touch the sand of Bonneville.
 
oohpah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The SALT of Bonneville, dammit.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Must not have been American, since there's no itsjustaprankbro addendum.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The beaches along the West African coast are being eroded by people taking the sand to use in concrete. Yes, sand from salt-water sources is not suited to make concrete because it causes the concrete to fail, but the builders there don't care. It only has to last long enough for them to get paid.
 
Saiga410
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bethselamin?  At lest they did not surgically remove the sand weight from him
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Xai: Natalie Portmanteau: Xai: Yeah and it's not hard to see why. If every tourist took just 1lb from a beach as a 'souvenir' then that would be 1,450 tons per year.

That wouldn't take long before it cause irreparable harm to the beaches that are the source of almost all the island's economy.

Who wants sand as a memento? Although 4 lbs sounds more like he was going to use it for something

it was quickly becoming a trend and before long people would be filling suitcases to have the first vase filled with 15 layers of sand, one from every beach on their street.


4 lbs seems a little much for a momento vase.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.