Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm just here for the three armed men.

cdn.drawception.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Give the keys, call the cops, call your insurance agent, tell the Rental agency you want to cancel and get another car

Well, i hope you got insurance, cause afaik it isn't your problem anymore
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't LoJack pretty much standard on rental cars?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't hand over the keys fast enough.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Isn't LoJack pretty much standard on rental cars?


Yup. Someone tried using one as a getaway vehicle near here and the cops were able to pick the specific intersection they wanted to the car to be immobilized.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you get the Loss Damage Waiver in Florida.

Or at the very least, get the premium rental insurance from American Express. This is what I always get since it is only $25 a rental:

https://feeservices.americanexpress.c​o​m/premium/car-rental-insurance-coverag​e/home.do
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark was that? 33 minutes of video of a parking lot? A mention of three thieves with no actual description? We don't even know if they were hatless or not.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Isn't LoJack pretty much standard on rental cars?


The car jackers probably didn't know it was a rental.

I recall reading a story years ago about how criminals targeting rental cars in Florida got so bad that the rental companies went incognito. They removed all the stickers, plate frames, or anything else that even suggested it was a rental car.

I could be remembering wrong but that's what I recall.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing handles corners, acceleration and brake tests like a rental car.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: fragMasterFlash: Isn't LoJack pretty much standard on rental cars?

The car jackers probably didn't know it was a rental.

I recall reading a story years ago about how criminals targeting rental cars in Florida got so bad that the rental companies went incognito. They removed all the stickers, plate frames, or anything else that even suggested it was a rental car.

I could be remembering wrong but that's what I recall.


No, it was the license plates that were changed. Rentals had special license plates that gave them away, so the Florida DMV changed them to standard-issue plates.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This criminal enterprise is becoming a national epidemic.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: This criminal enterprise is becoming a national epidemic.


Ouch. That hertz.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Give the keys, call the cops, call your insurance agent, tell the Rental agency you want to cancel and get another car

Well, i hope you got insurance, cause afaik it isn't your problem anymore


Why?
Oh ya...
pics.me.meView Full Size

cuz they robbin everybody out here
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: That's why you get the Loss Damage Waiver in Florida.

Or at the very least, get the premium rental insurance from American Express. This is what I always get since it is only $25 a rental:

https://feeservices.americanexpress.co​m/premium/car-rental-insurance-coverag​e/home.do


any decent credit card these days will give you first party coverage, and any decent personal car insurance policy will pick up the rest of the tab.

All the premium stuff does is save you a few phone calls and tack on some personal property stuff (that your homeowners\renters already covers if you have a decent policy, if that.

Source: Used to rent cars about 200 days a year not very long ago, and treated them like 5 dollar whores.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: What the fark was that? 33 minutes of video of a parking lot? A mention of three thieves with no actual description? We don't even know if they were hatless or not.


Wanted for questioning:

images.stubsites.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thomasvista: abhorrent1: fragMasterFlash: Isn't LoJack pretty much standard on rental cars?

The car jackers probably didn't know it was a rental.

I recall reading a story years ago about how criminals targeting rental cars in Florida got so bad that the rental companies went incognito. They removed all the stickers, plate frames, or anything else that even suggested it was a rental car.

I could be remembering wrong but that's what I recall.

No, it was the license plates that were changed. Rentals had special license plates that gave them away, so the Florida DMV changed them to standard-issue plates.


Ah okay. I remember there was something they changed to try and hide the fact that they were rentals
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
AP news story from 1993 about tourist murder: https://apnews.com/0864ddc06ab6f6af11​6​ebfd1e7939e9e.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*Looks at map*

Hmm... right near A1A... someone call this guy. He tried to get away before the jackers jacked, but police were on the scene. You know what I mean?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: fragMasterFlash: Isn't LoJack pretty much standard on rental cars?

The car jackers probably didn't know it was a rental.

I recall reading a story years ago about how criminals targeting rental cars in Florida got so bad that the rental companies went incognito. They removed all the stickers, plate frames, or anything else that even suggested it was a rental car.

I could be remembering wrong but that's what I recall.


You recollect good.  Remember the "y" plates?  German tourists were getting mowed down like corn.  "Sprechen sie Glock, Fritz?"
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thomasvista: abhorrent1: fragMasterFlash: Isn't LoJack pretty much standard on rental cars?

The car jackers probably didn't know it was a rental.

I recall reading a story years ago about how criminals targeting rental cars in Florida got so bad that the rental companies went incognito. They removed all the stickers, plate frames, or anything else that even suggested it was a rental car.

I could be remembering wrong but that's what I recall.

No, it was the license plates that were changed. Rentals had special license plates that gave them away, so the Florida DMV changed them to standard-issue plates.


Actually both. Miami in the 1990s had organized gangs that waited for the rentals to come out of the airport to follow and rob. Finally, a tourist was murdered in a cul-de-sac and everything got changed.
 
