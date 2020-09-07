 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   M-I-C "See you at work tomorrow." K-E-Y "Because we don't care if you have COVID." F-A-R-K-E-D   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Walt Disney, The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney Company, Anaheim, California, Disneyland Park, total number of positive cases  
•       •       •

1632 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2020 at 3:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M-O-N-E-Y is more important than lives!
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was pretty good, Subby.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't help that both Florida and the City of Anaheim are full of mask-free proponents and COVIDIOTS assuring us the pandemic is a hoax.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its Disney. I'm not one bit surprised.
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, duh. All that magic does not come cheap, and treating employees like humans costs money. Heck, it was only somewhat recently (maybe within the last 5 years or so) that Disney finally relented and no longer has its costumed cast members sharing underwear.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is all still happening because a small percentage of assholes decided that they couldn't be inconvenienced, they didn't believe scientists, and that they shouldn't have to deviate FOR ONE FARKING MONTH from what they normally do.

This country has the knowledge, the talent, and the money to make all of this happen. But we won't because we're a nation made up of a loud (barely) minority of greedy, stupid assholes.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Matt*, who requested anonymity out of fear for his job, has worked at Disney for four years as a plumber

well that isn't very hard to figure out who it is
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Matt*, who requested anonymity out of fear for his job, has worked at Disney for four years as a plumber

well that isn't very hard to figure out who it is


I think "plumber" means something different in the furry community.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought Fantasyland was just one of the sections of their entertainment venue.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rindred
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I didn't realize that when they describe it as The Most Magical Place On Earth that they meant in terms of necromancy.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: This is all still happening because a small percentage of assholes decided that they couldn't be inconvenienced, they didn't believe scientists, and that they shouldn't have to deviate FOR ONE FARKING MONTH from what they normally do.

This country has the knowledge, the talent, and the money to make all of this happen. But we won't because we're a nation made up of a loud (barely) minority of greedy, stupid assholes.


Thing is. All it takes is a few spreaders to ruin all the hard work everyone else is trying to do. We were farked before we even knew what was happening.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't Ask / Don't Tell sounds like a great policy for a theme park to use during an infectious disease pandemic.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Messed up.  Underpay workers, expose them to sickness, deny that they're sick, make them continue to work underpaid while sick and spread it to others.  There is no long term benefit to this.  It will cost them.  Or maybe they've been taking out insurance policies
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
For a time in mid-April, when the employee cases started being confirmed in my facility, this scene would often pop into my thoughts and I'd loudly sing along walking into work (skipping the NSF' since it's Labor Day):

Full Metal Jacket - Mickey Mouse song
Youtube PmILOL55xP0
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
COVID, like porn, is not worth paying for when you can get it for free.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mock26: Well, duh. All that magic does not come cheap, and treating employees like humans costs money. Heck, it was only somewhat recently (maybe within the last 5 years or so) that Disney finally relented and no longer has its costumed cast members sharing underwear.


Thats kind of a myth.  It definitely happened, but it stopped in 2001.  It keeps reappearing to show poorly they treat their employees, but it was almost 20 years ago they stopped, there are many other examples of how they mistreat their employees though.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh well, it's not like Disney World employs a lot of retiree aged folks right?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Mock26: Well, duh. All that magic does not come cheap, and treating employees like humans costs money. Heck, it was only somewhat recently (maybe within the last 5 years or so) that Disney finally relented and no longer has its costumed cast members sharing underwear.

Thats kind of a myth.  It definitely happened, but it stopped in 2001.  It keeps reappearing to show poorly they treat their employees, but it was almost 20 years ago they stopped, there are many other examples of how they mistreat their employees though.


I'm sorry, but they made their employees do what?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The current code word for a business with covid "cleaning". closed for cleaning or delayed opening for cleaning, means someone tested positive but we ain't saying when and who
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nobody cares anymore.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
fark your syllable farkup, subby!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: gunther_bumpass: This is all still happening because a small percentage of assholes decided that they couldn't be inconvenienced, they didn't believe scientists, and that they shouldn't have to deviate FOR ONE FARKING MONTH from what they normally do.

This country has the knowledge, the talent, and the money to make all of this happen. But we won't because we're a nation made up of a loud (barely) minority of greedy, stupid assholes.

Thing is. All it takes is a few spreaders to ruin all the hard work everyone else is trying to do. We were farked before we even knew what was happening.



Exactly. Our national psyche of individualism (guns, John Wayne, gym, haircuts) and blind devotion to authority (when we have no one actually in charge) meant we had no chance. Idiot game show host says it's a hoax, fark you scientician people.

Americans on the whole just don't think long term. I've been to my city's subreddit. For years those assholes were screaming "you're afraid of change" when they were destroying this town. Now they're afraid of changing their leisure habits for a few weeks.

Americans are assholes. That's what I'm getting from this pandemic, and from this (and the last) election. And leaf blowers on a Saturday morning. If you don't see it, you're probably an asshole, too.

(not you specifically, you're alright.)
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rindred: I didn't realize that when they describe it as The Most Magical Place On Earth that they meant in terms of necromancy.


I'm sorry you thought it was all what? Divination? Conjuration? I don't see any fireballs.

I see lots of anthropomorphic animals that never die but certainly smell a bit funny, and a healthy dash of illusion to cover the veneer of decay.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
EL-P - Dead Disnee
Youtube SYhoK1wGJdQ
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I heard they have some interesting procedures on how to act if someone dies at the park, which is bound to happen when you have that many people there at all times of all ages (think higher, no higher, even higher).

This would be just another standard operating procedure for them.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rightClick: Oh well, it's not like Disney World employs a lot of retiree aged folks right?


Article is actually about Disneyland but I can understand your confusion when they are using pictures from Disney World.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: This is all still happening because a small percentage of assholes decided that they couldn't be inconvenienced, they didn't believe scientists, and that they shouldn't have to deviate FOR ONE FARKING MONTH from what they normally do.


That is such horseshiat.  We were shut down for 3 months.  Nothing was open.  No where for anyone to go.  This isn't going away if you lock yourself in your basement, it's not going away if you wear a mask.  This isn't going anywhere.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: dkulprit: Mock26: Well, duh. All that magic does not come cheap, and treating employees like humans costs money. Heck, it was only somewhat recently (maybe within the last 5 years or so) that Disney finally relented and no longer has its costumed cast members sharing underwear.

Thats kind of a myth.  It definitely happened, but it stopped in 2001.  It keeps reappearing to show poorly they treat their employees, but it was almost 20 years ago they stopped, there are many other examples of how they mistreat their employees though.

I'm sorry, but they made their employees do what?


Costumed employees shared underwear. It was part of their costume. When they showed up at work they received the entire costume (including underwear) and at the end of the day they turned it it. All of the undergarments were washed and disinfected, put back "in stock" so to speak, and when employees back in the undergarments were distributed as part of the costume. So basically it was a giant supply of undergarments in various sizes, you told them your size and they handed you your undergarments. 

I just did not realize that it happened that long ago. I could have sworn it was more recent than that. But, truth be told, while I was aware of this I never really paid all that much attention to it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: gunther_bumpass: This is all still happening because a small percentage of assholes decided that they couldn't be inconvenienced, they didn't believe scientists, and that they shouldn't have to deviate FOR ONE FARKING MONTH from what they normally do.

That is such horseshiat.  We were shut down for 3 months.  Nothing was open.  No where for anyone to go.  This isn't going away if you lock yourself in your basement, it's not going away if you wear a mask.  This isn't going anywhere.


It's not horse shiat. WE WERE NOT LOCKED DOWN. We closed some stores, left others open and people pretty much wandered about as free as they pleased. Take some farking personal and civic responsibility for once. Jesus christ I'm tired of the plagueholes.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.