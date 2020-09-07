 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Well ain't that a pisser...Tropical Storm Paulette becomes the earliest "P" named storm ever   (twitter.com) divider line
36
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Somebody is gonna have a good time.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Luckily, it's still way off and has a good chance of staying at sea.
We're going to get storm Alpha this year, aren't we?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Luckily, it's still way off and has a good chance of staying at sea.
We're going to get storm Alpha this year, aren't we?


It feels like it's going to run late. Dust is tapering off, sky is a beautiful blue, the water is clear and calm and warm.

So, yeah, hurricanes.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Luckily, it's still way off and has a good chance of staying at sea.
We're going to get storm Alpha this year, aren't we?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After that they've only got Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred left.

No names for Q, U, X, Y, Z

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pee storm? This could be an epic thread.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should start using a 64-bit integer to number them. Always try to future proof your work.

/programmer
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In unrelated news, Paulette invited to Washington to receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom
 
jevans47403
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Basically in a nutshell they're all showing up early
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: In unrelated news, Paulette invited to Washington to receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom


Pee-dom
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now is the perfect time for the weather service to hit Trump up for more funding. They just have to say they'll drop Obama mattresses into the storm while they take their readings.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The storm is full of p-ness.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The streets will be flooded with gold
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
EARLIEST NAMED...since we started to name them...1953, so ...


/the last 67 years..
//of 14,000,000,000 ones.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
quite interesting.  Nature's way of redistributing stored, high-density thermal energy occurs more frequently, intensely, and sooner, when you  increase onset time, storage, and duration of that high-density thermal energy.  It's almost as if some moron a few centuries ago created a few laws of thermodynamics that might have informed us...
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WTP 2: EARLIEST NAMED...since we started to name them...1953, so ...


/the last 67 years..
//of 14,000,000,000 ones.


Science doesn't care what you think.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: quite interesting.  Nature's way of redistributing stored, high-density thermal energy occurs more frequently, intensely, and sooner, when you  increase onset time, storage, and duration of that high-density thermal energy.  It's almost as if some moron a few centuries ago created a few laws of thermodynamics that might have informed us...


It snowed a lot last year in parts of Colorado.

Checkmate.
 
buntz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Luckily, it's still way off and has a good chance of staying at sea.
We're going to get storm Alpha this year, aren't we?


Someone else who is still watching The Walking Dead can post.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
lowres.cartooncollections.comView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WTP 2: EARLIEST NAMED...since we started to name them...1953, so ...


/the last 67 years..
//of 14,000,000,000 ones.


not that it  really affects anything since you're trolling for the sake of trolling.

But the Atlantic only formed 150M years ago
 
dkulprit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm dissapointed.  With storm Marco.... we should have a Polo.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Relevant to the thread:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Munden: After that they've only got Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred left.

No names for Q, U, X, Y, Z

[Fark user image 850x871]


2017  Whitey?
Really?
;-)
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is a good thing. We run through the entire alphabet early, and boom, no more hurricanes. Can't have a hurricane without a name. Checkmate, libs.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Munden: No names for Q, U, X, Y, Z


Thus we'll never have a Hurricane Uuhmellmahaye.

suzannerbanks.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Leader O'Cola: quite interesting.  Nature's way of redistributing stored, high-density thermal energy occurs more frequently, intensely, and sooner, when you  increase onset time, storage, and duration of that high-density thermal energy.  It's almost as if some moron a few centuries ago created a few laws of thermodynamics that might have informed us...

It snowed a lot last year in parts of Colorado.

Checkmate.


Drop the science.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the NCIS rumors are true?
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ole: "What kind of car starts with P?

Lena: "You can't fool me Ole. No kind of car starts with P."
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: We should start using a 64-bit integer to number them. Always try to future proof your work.

/programmer


Don't want an H2K problem.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Munden: After that they've only got Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred left.

No names for Q, U, X, Y, Z

[Fark user image 850x871]


I'm betting that next year will be active with names like Pete & Rose
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Leader O'Cola: quite interesting.  Nature's way of redistributing stored, high-density thermal energy occurs more frequently, intensely, and sooner, when you  increase onset time, storage, and duration of that high-density thermal energy.  It's almost as if some moron a few centuries ago created a few laws of thermodynamics that might have informed us...

It snowed a lot last year in parts of Colorado.

Checkmate.


Montana is getting a snowstorm... imminent...
 
powhound
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Munden: After that they've only got Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred left.

No names for Q, U, X, Y, Z

[Fark user image 850x871]

2017  Whitey?
Really?
;-)


Freudian slip?
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Luckily, it's still way off and has a good chance of staying at sea.
We're going to get storm Alpha this year, aren't we?


Middle of season, 15 before, 15 after

R, S, T, V, W, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta, Iota, Kappa.

My guess is that we'll end up at Kappa 

Lambda, Mu, Nu, Xi, Omicron

For a while, it looked like Omicron,
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the p-storm is a hoax and the climate is totes stable, and no amount of abnormal weather will ever show otherwise.
/totes
 
