(NYPost)   Covidiots think having their party at 3am will keep them safe, are proven wrong   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Foot, Labor Day Carnival, Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Crowd, Boy, 6-year-old boy, IRT Eastern Parkway Line, Shooting  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And apparently wearing a mask is optional for the NYFD and NYPD.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Moonlight kills covid.

But...that benefit is offset by werewolves
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone knows the Covid comes out after 11
Just ask the mayor of Tuscaloosa
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My bedtime was 7pm when I was 6 years old. Strict parents I guess.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It might have worked had the bats not shown up.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
3 AM trifecta now in play.

/What's the name for when they're in a row?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fireproof: 3 AM trifecta now in play.

/What's the name for when they're in a row?


Tic tac d'oh
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Moonlight kills covid.

But...that benefit is offset by werewolves


We were assured by top men that the gorillas would eat the werewolves.

Top. Men.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fireproof: 3 AM trifecta now in play.

/What's the name for when they're in a row?


KLF - 3 a m eternal (Complete)
Youtube LXEOESuiYcA
"Bass ballistics
I'm gonna kick this hard
And you can catch it
Down with the crew crew"

Uncanny!
 
Dafatone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: And apparently wearing a mask is optional for the NYFD and NYPD.


Masklessness is kind of the perfect way for police to impose fear.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Covid is armed now?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: Bratwaith and Yves were each shot in the left foot, while Charlotin and Barthold were both blasted in the right leg.

Also FTFA: The witness said the alleged shooter was short

Just how short was this alleged shooter?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ftfa: Bratwaith and Yves were each shot in the left foot, while Charlotin and Barthold were both blasted in the right leg.

Uhhh, are aliens attacking?  I didn't know we had blaster technology yet, and how did a gang member get their hands on a blaster?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can understand gangs killing each other in turf or dominance battles, but shooting at random into a crowd of non-gang members? What does that gain anyone?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: Bratwaith and Yves were each shot in the left foot, while Charlotin and Barthold were both blasted in the right leg.

Also FTFA: The witness said the alleged shooter was short

Just how short was this alleged shooter?


Virus size, give or take a few nanometers.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A shooting tragedy and subby goes with covidiot? Subby is an asshole.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: A shooting tragedy and subby goes with covidiot? Subby is an asshole.


Do bullets kill covid-19?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: FleshMonkey: A shooting tragedy and subby goes with covidiot? Subby is an asshole.

Do bullets kill covid-19?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tarheel07
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I can understand gangs killing each other in turf or dominance battles, but shooting at random into a crowd of non-gang members? What does that gain anyone?


Street cred
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I can understand gangs killing each other in turf or dominance battles, but shooting at random into a crowd of non-gang members? What does that gain anyone?


more territory
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The official J'Ouvert and the West Indian Day events have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but revelers decided to gather in the early hours anyway. Harrison (NYPD Chief of Detectives) said many residents took to barbecuing and playing music outside instead.
"We actually promote that," he said. "That doesn't mean that people should come out and start shooting."

Yeah.  C'mon guys, the shooting is NOT COOL.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: A shooting tragedy and subby goes with covidiot? Subby is an asshole.


COVID is all that matters here on fark.

That and people getting shot by police.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: My bedtime was 7pm when I was 6 years old. Strict parents I guess.


No sleep till Brooklyn.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I can understand gangs killing each other in turf or dominance battles, but shooting at random into a crowd of non-gang members? What does that gain anyone?


Street cred, yo.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: Bratwaith and Yves were each shot in the left foot, while Charlotin and Barthold were both blasted in the right leg.

Also FTFA: The witness said the alleged shooter was short

Just how short was this alleged shooter?


A few sandwiches short of a picnic.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Those gang-bangers had to be the worst shots in the universe to hit people in the legs and the feet when they close up to point-blank range of their target group.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I can understand gangs killing each other in turf or dominance battles, but shooting at random into a crowd of non-gang members? What does that gain anyone?


Here's the thing about gangs: the members are low life scum who don't care who they kill. Whole lot of dead toddlers who got caught in the crossfire kinda reflects that.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Ftfa: Bratwaith and Yves were each shot in the left foot, while Charlotin and Barthold were both blasted in the right leg.

Uhhh, are aliens attacking?  I didn't know we had blaster technology yet, and how did a gang member get their hands on a blaster?


At least it wasn't a disrupter...
 
