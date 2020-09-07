 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   It's like "Fight Club" on your wedding day when you're having a bride brawl
22
    Scary, Wedding, White wedding, Wedding dress, The Sun, numerous people, News Group Newspapers, Sun Online, appalled comments  
1224 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2020 at 9:15 AM



Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder that bride was pissed. She specifically said she wanted Dollar General gift cards, not Dollar Tree.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats!

/not terribly original, but neither was this trainwreck.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God dammit, an entire generation pumping gas, and waiting tables. Or slaves with white collars.

Advertising has us chasing cars and clothes. Working jobs we hate so we can buy shiat we don't need.

We're the middle children of history, man. No purpose or place. We have no Great War, no Great Depression. Our great war is a spiritual war. Our great depression is our lives.

We've all been raised on television to believe that one day we'd all be millionaires and movie gods and rock stars. But we won't. We're slowly learning that fact. And we're very, very pissed off.

A book written in a different time. But the good news is we have our very own great depression thanks to Trump's bungling of coronavirus!
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: No wonder that bride was pissed. She specifically said she wanted Dollar General Poundland cards, not Dollar Tree Poundstretcher.


FTFY
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The blood and grass stains on the wedding dress show just how committed to this marriage the bride is.  She's a keeper!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked how the video kept panning back to the woman passed out face down on the right.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a beautiful wedding. A sense of poise and rationality.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Only a pure idiot would say what you just said.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It shouldn't come as a surprise, this was the bride and groom's first dance

Drowning Pool - Bodies
Youtube 04F4xlWSFh0
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow I can't believe some people. This is the most important day in this young woman's life and sh....


Ohhh wait. Its Scotland. Carry on.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How can we really be sure that it's Wales? It wasn't even raining!
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That one lady is ded
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be mad if my wife dragged me to a wedding like this. That whole scene looks wildly entertaining.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

youncasqua: God dammit, an entire generation pumping gas, and waiting tables. Or slaves with white collars.

Advertising has us chasing cars and clothes. Working jobs we hate so we can buy shiat we don't need.

We're the middle children of history, man. No purpose or place. We have no Great War, no Great Depression. Our great war is a spiritual war. Our great depression is our lives.

We've all been raised on television to believe that one day we'd all be millionaires and movie gods and rock stars. But we won't. We're slowly learning that fact. And we're very, very pissed off.

A book written in a different time. But the good news is we have our very own great depression thanks to Trump's bungling of coronavirus!


And the Pentagon's sabre-rattling against China presages a Great War.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: What a beautiful wedding. A sense of poise and rationality.


Haven't you people ever heard of closing the goddamn door?
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bridezillas:  Season 13.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bet she's just a wildcat in bed!!
 
treesloth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bride bra?  That should be as small as possible, if not nonexistent.

Oh, brawl.  Well, that's far less sexy.  Hmm... maybe not... let's see, hold on.

Yes, less sexy.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, at least nobody got stabbed.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I liked how the video kept panning back to the woman passed out face down on the right.


she has a sweet can.
 
