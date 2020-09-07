 Skip to content
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Edison Utilities remind you their techs won't demand entrance at 3 AM on razor scooters, & uniforms bear name of outfit founded by Menlo Park's Thomas A., not Lodi's Glenn Danzig; "I was like, 'You're wearing a Misfits t-shirt You're not official'"   (foxla.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
California - Land of Fruits and Nuts.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gopher321: California - Land of Fruits and Nuts.


Counterpoint: this sounds more like a Monty Python sketch.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be cool if their techs did.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Erin Fitzgerald was adamant about moving into her Fremont Avenue bungalow a couple of months ago because the safe, South Pasadena neighborhood reminded her of sleepy Mayberry."

Fremont Avenue in South Pasadena may be many things, but sleepy isn't one of them. For those not familiar with the area, umpteen thousand cars traverse Fremont every day because the 710 freeway extension was never built (because SP blocked it). Sometimes the traffic backs up for blocks. I wouldn't live on that street if you gave me the house.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd trust a Misfits shirt over a Creed shirt.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misfits is my cover ban name....
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done residential installs in punk and metal shirts.

But generally the customers knew I was coming.

And the service van is pretty good verification. Even though it was just an unmarked white van with no windows.

Ok in retrospect that might have been a little weird.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the poor kid looking for his scooter?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The article seems deliberately ambiguous regarding the "weapon" she was wielding. Was it in fact a gun and they didn't want to say the word, did she have a baseball bat, or what?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I've done residential installs in punk and metal shirts.

But generally the customers knew I was coming.

And the service van is pretty good verification. Even though it was just an unmarked white van with no windows.

Ok in retrospect that might have been a little weird.


I'm guessing it wasn't at 0300 though, correct?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The maniac has responded with a scornful remark.
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm only a dolphin, ma'am.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Axeofjudgement: I've done residential installs in punk and metal shirts.

But generally the customers knew I was coming.

And the service van is pretty good verification. Even though it was just an unmarked white van with no windows.

Ok in retrospect that might have been a little weird.

I'm guessing it wasn't at 0300 though, correct?


Hell no! I didn't get paid enough for those hours.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The article seems deliberately ambiguous regarding the "weapon" she was wielding. Was it in fact a gun and they didn't want to say the word, did she have a baseball bat, or what?


It was a live ww2 German stick grenade in the left hand and a ceremonial ivory handled rajasthani blade in the right.
Btw I have no idea who the lady was and I dont know where I left my scooter.
Also pretty sure my ex girlfriend has my misfits tee.
Wild night. Made some friends tho
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Early 20s, punk t-shirt, black shorts, black beanie, and riding a razor scooter pretty much describes 1/4 of the population in any metro area.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's their own fault, everyone knows you don't open the door until doomsday.
Don't Open 'Til Doomsday
Youtube 8k-3xToHcSE
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Makes a note:

Carry a clipboard with important looking documents on it.  And a pencil.
 
