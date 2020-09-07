 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Congratulations to the USA. Thanks to your stunning success, international news doesn't bother reporting on who has the most COVID19 cases anymore. The discussion is only about who's taking second spot   (abc.net.au) divider line
    More: Sad, Indian National Congress, Jawaharlal Nehru, Narendra Modi, India, New Delhi, Delhi, second-highest number of cases of the virus, India's Health Ministry  
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just never get tired of winning this race. USA!

Thanks Trump!!!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was deliberate.
 
mikebellman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: I just never get tired of winning this race. USA!

Thanks Trump!!!


We have the most COUGHY SHOPS!

USA!  USA!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We're #1 in the freedomest freedoming! If there's one thing a virus respects it's STRENGTH and PATRIOTISM, not sissy-ass mask wearing! When Jesus wrote the Constitution on July 4, 1776, He didn't write "We the SHEEPLE!!"
 
tinyarena
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
okay so who's number two? or do I gotta read
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Of the two countries with the most COVID 19 cases, one of the countries has millions of people without healthcare where they live in smog and chemical polluted cities. Where people crowd trains to earn a pittance wage. Where a tin-pot dictator luges in a mansion in luxury while people die in the streets.

The other is India.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tinyarena: okay so who's number two? or do I gotta read


And who do they work for.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tinyarena: okay so who's number two? or do I gotta read


India is passing up Brazil.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Actually what's happening is that countries that have been spectacularly awful at containing the pandemic -- the US and the UK -- are acting like nothing can be done. What's interesting is that the press of those is not offering direct comparisons and holding the powers that be to account.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gaslight: What's interesting is that the press of those is not offering direct comparisons and holding the powers that be to account.

It's not interesting at all.  You do realize who owns the media in this country, right?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My niece just tested positive, so now her parents and younger brother are quarantined for god knows how long.

The cherry on top is my parents visited them a few days before she tested positive. They're in their late 70s. FML.
 
RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Taught a remote class to folks in Singapore last week (I live in the east coast of the US). Normally I set the lunch breaks, but for that class they asked for a time because they were all going out to lunch together.
Must be nice.
 
JRoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
3 of the highest populated countries in the world are failing to contain the disease. India, USA, Brazil. So far what we've seen is the first wave moving slowly through these countries. The second wave is yet to come.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Of the two countries with the most COVID 19 cases, one of the countries has millions of people without healthcare where they live in smog and chemical polluted cities. Where people crowd trains to earn a pittance wage. Where a tin-pot dictator luges in a mansion in luxury while people die in the streets.

The other is India.


I got to go luging once up in Calgary.  It was awesome- if the White House has a luge track I'm so running for office
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
India has people packed like sardines and needs for infrastructure they can't pay for.  It is understandable why they would have problems.  The USA doesn't have such excuses.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They hate us 'cause they ain't us
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well when you have Americans thinking the exhaust behind airplanes are chemtrails full of Obamas Mindcontrol Juice so we don't notice him using the time machine what do you expect.
Lets look at some of the conspiracies helping the spread.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course, most of Americas case load probably could of been avoided if this guy and his neo nazis didn't run the country.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
