(Toronto Sun)   Canada stops talking to Brazil because they keep trimming their bush   (torontosun.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: The federal government is being urged to halt trade talks with Brazil

/don't go changing Fark
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah! Bring on the bush!
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's an idea:  you want to preserve the land, then lease it and pay Brazil for the privilege.

Canada doesn't have any more rights to Brazilian rainforests than Brazil does to Canada's oil and natural gas reserves.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Beavers and Brazilians.  Look I know we all have our preference but come on let's get along to get it on, or something.
 
trialpha
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: Here's an idea:  you want to preserve the land, then lease it and pay Brazil for the privilege.

Canada doesn't have any more rights to Brazilian rainforests than Brazil does to Canada's oil and natural gas reserves.


In a way, that's what trading with them is. Canada agrees to trade with them if they don't trash the rainforests.
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stop buying shiat with PALM OIL in it. They are clearing the land to make way for more palm oil production.
That insidious garbage is in most prepackaged foods and is horrible for you.
Check it out for yourself, look at the ingredients of the stuff YOU buy.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

trialpha: gar1013: Here's an idea:  you want to preserve the land, then lease it and pay Brazil for the privilege.

Canada doesn't have any more rights to Brazilian rainforests than Brazil does to Canada's oil and natural gas reserves.

In a way, that's what trading with them is. Canada agrees to trade with them if they don't trash the rainforests.


So basically extortion?

Canada can do what it wants, but Brazil has to listen to what Canada wants?
 
