(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Thanks to idiots having a gender reveal party during a pandemic, El Dorado Ranch Park is on fire. Also, probably some more people have COVID   (abc7.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it a boy or a girl?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: So is it a boy or a girl?


Wildfires have no gender.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What if the kid doesn't identify with your definitions of gender?
Then you burned down a forest for nothing.
 
KWess
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gender reveal parties are a monument to narcissism the epitome of being 'basic' the worst.
 
powtard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Love how so much of the world has to burn just so some diphiats can get a few jollies.
 
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KWess: Gender reveal parties are a monument to narcissism the epitome of being 'basic' the worst.


My sister did one with a coloured balloon, she probably diverted an airplane, killed multiple birds and murdered a complete full beach of baby turtles.

/so I tell her
//these farking parties are the worst since Valentines Day.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

August11: So is it a boy or a girl?


It's a goy.
 
Northern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is gender reveal replacing baby showers?  Or is this a second baby shower?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lurkey: What if the kid doesn't identify with your definitions of gender?
Then you burned down a forest for nothing.


I think it's ok to call a boy a "boy" and a girl a "girl" until they're old enough figure things out for themselves.
/still shouldn't burn down a forest for it though
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like almost all of the European languages with both masculine and feminine noun genders pick masculine for fire. (Link)
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I liked the one where they stuffed glitter up the pregnant lady's butt and had her fart it out.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I liked the one where they stuffed glitter up the pregnant lady's butt and had her fart it out.


No way all the glitter came out.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My sentence recommendation:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

recombobulator: August11: So is it a boy or a girl?

It's a goy.


No it's a birl.
 
QFarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

August11: So is it a boy or a girl?


and did it go viral on UTube?
 
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My local fire:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gar1013: Nurglitch: I liked the one where they stuffed glitter up the pregnant lady's butt and had her fart it out.

No way all the glitter came out.


The rest came out with the baby.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ILoveBurritos: My local fire:

[Fark user image image 425x393]


Any word on the gender of the tractor?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Real Americans are always like "Durr commiefornia" but this is another example that shows California is filled with rednecks.  Real Americans would feel perfectly at home in California.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This seems really familiar?  Oh yes.. it happened before.  In a simpler, pre-COVID time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KWess: Gender reveal parties are a monument to narcissism the epitome of being 'basic' the worst.


The fact we are celebrating assigning a gender to a child is ridiculous.  This should happen at their Ba Mitzvah.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am sorry about that.  Fark glitched and I didn't think the Boobies went through.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Freud's Cigar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Northern: Is gender reveal replacing baby showers?  Or is this a second baby shower?


You misspelled "Attention Whoring Gift Grab"
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Blue = Boy
Pink = Girl
Fire = Transexual
 
soupafi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the people involved to get the bill for all the resources, damage they caused.
 
