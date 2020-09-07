 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Don't look now Ethel, but there's a shootout at the Waffle House   (abc13.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Restaurant employees, Denny's, KTRK-TV, Houston, Glass, Breakfast, broken glass, gunfire Sunday morning  
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hollered over at Ethel I said, "DON'T LOOK, ETHEL!"

But it was too late; she'd already been impacted.

/boogidy boogidy
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
TFA Headline: Stafford Waffle House employees clean up after customers begin shooting

So a Tuesday?

/loves WH
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Restaurant employees told ABC13 that several customers began exchanging gunfire, damaging the restaurant.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Waffle House Down Trailer- A Channing Tatum Movie (White House Down Sequel)
Youtube m5oDJXGiKBg
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Waffle House breakfast is the best.


\now I want a Waffle House breakfast
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Unavailable for comment
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If only there was a good guy with a gun to stop this senseless tragedy. What? They were both good guys with a gun?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
See, just like I told you in the last Waffle House thread, 65 years old with dementia and a gun.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How do you miss everyone in a Waffle House?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: How do you miss everyone in a Waffle House?


They were all covered smothered and scattered.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A well armed society is a polite society

"I do beg your pardon but I believe I'd like to shoot you now"

"Oh, think nothing of it my dear sir, as I will be returning fire myself. Shall we?"

"We shall entertain these fine fellows with our gunplay! Begin!!!"
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Must have been invisible people, didn't show up on any cameras whatsoever!
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Must have been invisible people, didn't show up on any cameras whatsoever!


The only cameras in a waffle house are in the bathrooms
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Must have been invisible people, didn't show up on any cameras whatsoever!


Hard to believe that a reporter didn't ask who was shooting.

Who
What
When
Where
Why
How
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Waffle House breakfast is the best.


\now I want a Waffle House breakfast


You have  lived a very sheltered life.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well the last Waffle House gun fight thread we had was full of people declaring how good and noble the whole episode had been. I wonder what we will hear today?

/BRB, gonna need to adjust my hearing aid so that I can pick up on all of the dog whistle frequencies.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jmr61: Albert911emt: Waffle House breakfast is the best.


\now I want a Waffle House breakfast

You have  lived a very sheltered life.


Foo on you. I want Waffle House breakfast, too. Hash browns. I bet many Farkers are drooling on their keyboards right now thinking about hash browns taters. So there.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Waffle House breakfast is the best.


\now I want a Waffle House breakfast


You're kidding, right?

Waffle House makes Denny's taste like a Michelin Starred restaurant.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jmr61: Albert911emt: Waffle House breakfast is the best.


\now I want a Waffle House breakfast

You have  lived a very sheltered life.


Comfort food is comforting
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gar1013: Albert911emt: Waffle House breakfast is the best.


\now I want a Waffle House breakfast

You're kidding, right?

Waffle House makes Denny's taste like a Michelin Starred restaurant.


You shut your blasphemous mouth.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nothing good happens in a Waffle House after midnight.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And I just finished the feel-good WH thread on the Business tab from Saturday...
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: gar1013: Albert911emt: Waffle House breakfast is the best.


\now I want a Waffle House breakfast

You're kidding, right?

Waffle House makes Denny's taste like a Michelin Starred restaurant.

You shut your blasphemous mouth.


Restaurant is called Waffle House.

The waffles are literally horrible.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iToad: Nothing good happens in a Waffle House after midnight.


Or in the area where food is prepared.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My Waffle House experience was near Phoenix. Me and two friends were sitting at the counter when a dude walks in with a chainsaw, sets it on the counter and orders one cup of black coffee.

Check please! We GTFO of there.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jmr61: Albert911emt: Waffle House breakfast is the best.


\now I want a Waffle House breakfast

You have  lived a very sheltered life.


gar1013: Albert911emt: Waffle House breakfast is the best.


\now I want a Waffle House breakfast

You're kidding, right?

Waffle House makes Denny's taste like a Michelin Starred restaurant.



Stop not liking what I like, immediately.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What has 6 boobs and 8 teeth?

The 3rd shift at the Waffle House.
 
bthom37
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Waffle House is the most noble restaurant there is.  Where else can you engage in voluntary combat with the staff and they'll still serve you food afterwards?

/Waffle House after midnight is basically the Thunderdome, and it's amazing, especially if you're sober and just taking your lunch break on the overnight shift
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: jmr61: Albert911emt: Waffle House breakfast is the best.


\now I want a Waffle House breakfast

You have  lived a very sheltered life.

gar1013: Albert911emt: Waffle House breakfast is the best.


\now I want a Waffle House breakfast

You're kidding, right?

Waffle House makes Denny's taste like a Michelin Starred restaurant.


Stop not liking what I like, immediately.


I won't stop not liking what you like just because you don't like that I do not like what you like.
 
