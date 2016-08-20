 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gaston Gazette)   ♪ ♫ ♪ No town hates like Gaston, nor race-baits like Gaston, calls Black men monkeys and agitates like Gaston ♪ ♫ ♪   (gastongazette.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, White people, resident Jim England, United Kingdom, Dot Guthrie, Monkey, Gaston County, North Carolina, school board, Black people  
•       •       •

1304 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2020 at 7:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep it klassy, kracker.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

All this for a family squabble
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharing a photo of a Black man punching a white man at a protest in St. Louis, Missouri, England wrote, "the Black bastards need to be shot."
Though England still agreed with his post, he admitted the word "bastard" was harsh.


People like this need a couple (hundred) good Richard Spencer elbows to the mouth so they learn some f*cking manners.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least he's owning it, not trying to deny it.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, . . . don't vote for him.  That's the cool part of America.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 That old bastard looks like a pedophile.  I've seen pictures of pedophiles before. We can't hide from the truth. I tell it like it is.

Ok, maybe saying "bastard" was a bit harsh.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: So, . . . don't vote for him.  That's the cool part of America.


The uncool part about America is that this guy is going to get a sizeable number of votes.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virtual high five for subs on the headline.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's not because of her color. I've seen white people who look like monkeys," England said.

What a white monkey may look like...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gaston is a little wide spot on the state road that takes people across the river from Roanoke Rapids to their summer houses on the north side of the lake.  It's one of those tiny towns where if you need anything more sophisticated than the dollar general, you have to "go into town".
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Usually I have to wait for my morning constitutional in order to see what a piece of shiat looks like. Thanks, Gaston Gazette!
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Gaston is a little wide spot on the state road that takes people across the river from Roanoke Rapids to their summer houses on the north side of the lake.  It's one of those tiny towns where if you need anything more sophisticated than the dollar general, you have to "go into town".


Know how I can tell you (and subby) DNRTFA?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Gaston is a little wide spot on the state road that takes people across the river from Roanoke Rapids to their summer houses on the north side of the lake.  It's one of those tiny towns where if you need anything more sophisticated than the dollar general, you have to "go into town".


This is Gaston County, the redneck milltown suburb of Charlotte. Historically fewer black people there.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: "It's not because of her color. I've seen white people who look like monkeys," England said.

What a white monkey may look like...

[i.pinimg.com image 290x436]


I thought a white monkey was a white person doing a job in China, specifically because they were white.

white monkey jobs

/The old white guy in the article is a racist
//That's racist anywhere
///because three
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He seems nice.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't believe you, where are the dishes?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Gaston is a little wide spot on the state road that takes people across the river from Roanoke Rapids to their summer houses on the north side of the lake.  It's one of those tiny towns where if you need anything more sophisticated than the dollar general, you have to "go into town".


Damnit, that means I'll have to get all dressed up.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: "It's not because of her color. I've seen white people who look like monkeys," England said.

What a white monkey may look like...

[i.pinimg.com image 290x436]


how soon we forget

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This guy is a creeper if I ever done did see one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnperkins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oblig...
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: This guy is a creeper if I ever done did see one.
[Fark user image image 810x908]


He got all dressed up and wore his Good Tie.


For a photoshoot in his buddy's  basement bar.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

frankb00th: [Fark user image image 300x300]
All this for a family squabble


Protect the assets!!
 
duncan_bayne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: What a white monkey may look like...


eastbaytimes.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.