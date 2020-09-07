 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Just in time for a Labor Day surge: coronavirus cases now rising in 22 states, up from 3 a few weeks ago   (reuters.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, U.S. state, United States, Coronavirus cases, Midwestern United States, Native Americans in the United States, U.S. states, Health officials, North Dakota  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2020 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thanks a farking lot, South Dakota.
 
havocmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OK.

The only way to actually end this is to shut everything down again, harder and longer than we did in March. I think it's been made completely obvious that's not going to happen, and even if the order was given, it would be widely ignored.

So, again, wear you mask, make the best possible decisions you can for yourself and your family, and good luck. Society will undoubtedly put you into positions you don't want t be in - do your best.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't wait to be told by rural people that this is real and should be taken seriously.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here is a timeline that I built a few months ago to show how new cases are coming in, by state.
The bottom chart shows NY and NJ flat at the bottom, and the entire rest of the country in red.

As havocmike pointed out, there is only one way to really beat this thing.  NY and NJ proved that it can be done.
We locked down for a few weeks.  The two states that had it the absolute worst in the beginning, are actually doing pretty well right now, while the rest of the country is in shambles.

I initially made that chart months ago, when it was first starting to look that way.  And NOTHING has changed.
In fact, it's gotten worse because the guy in power refuses to take it seriously.  And it's going to get even WORSE because now that same guy is promising a vaccine in a few weeks.  So "there is no need to worry any more".

As long as Trump is in power, this will go on.  So all we can do, as a society, is do our best to protect ourselves and survive until we can get to a point of changing things.  Wear a mask, keep your distance, watch your money, find work where you can.  Don't rely on the government to do it, or even help.  They have chosen to wait this out, and so we must too.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Thanks a farking lot, South Dakota.


JERRY! JERRY! JERRY!
 
The Cat Who Walks By Herself
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I keep getting stuck at this didn't have to happen and then I just rage-quit the internet for a while.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Cat Who Walks By Herself: I keep getting stuck at this didn't have to happen and then I just rage-quit the internet for a while.


I'm at "I'm at home for the [Lost Count]th weekend and people are still ruining it for us" part of this
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Many counties are getting the non slippery end of the shaft
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

August11: I can't wait to be told by rural people that this is real and should be taken seriously.


They won't admit to knowing anyone who spontaneously exploded into confetti and bought a billboard advertising they died of Rona, so I doubt that. It's 4 times as political now as it was in March. Their uncle daddy could die in front of their face and say it was the beetus.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's hard to believe we've had the better part of a year to manage this and still farked it up. I'm not patriotic anymore. This is the most convincing demonstration that the US is a cluster of morons lead by the willfully ignorant. Even if we turn things around after November, I've had a chance to see a lot of folks' true nature, have lost some friends... I've just lost so much respect for such large groups of people. Don't know if there should ever be pride in being an American anymore.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

havocmike: OK.

The only way to actually end this is to shut everything down again, harder and longer than we did in March. I think it's been made completely obvious that's not going to happen, and even if the order was given, it would be widely ignored.

So, again, wear you mask, make the best possible decisions you can for yourself and your family, and good luck. Society will undoubtedly put you into positions you don't want t be in - do your best.



the corona virus will never go away just like any flu virus will never go away.  that's silly talk.

cold viruses don't go away either.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Apparently causes damage in otherwise asymptomatic people as well. Presumably until they're weak enough to succumb to reinfection.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 minute ago  
surging here in Quebec
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.