Around 950 people move to Florida every day, thereby exponentially expanding the need for the Florida tag
13
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Florida: America's appendix.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Feed Covid's hunger.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What kind of assholes do they have to produce to scare people away??  Is it that damned incredible to have a wide selection of beaches?  Is it the ad campaign? (All the heat of LA, with twice the humidity!).

Seriously, I've never understood the appeal to people older than the Spring Break demographic but younger than retirees.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Move to a hot, humid state full of crazy people that'll be under sea level soon?

What could go right?
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's gonna be 90 degrees where you are tomorrow, with not-desert humidity. And probably a catastrophic tornado soon. And state income taxes.

What could go right?

/Grew up in Florida
//Then Maryland. Humid as fark there in the summer, too, but being on DC metro map was awesome
///Now in California. Maybe I'll die in an earthquake tomorrow. If so, I will die...happy
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

'I like taxes, they pay for civilization.'

Not that we're really getting our money's worth in Missouri lately..
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pluses and minuses. Everywhere's got 'em. Mostly.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seeing that so many people are dropping dead causing so many properties to suddenly be available, might as well take advantage...

phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just put a big down payment on a huge house in the mountains of Florida, so I'm getting a kick...
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

without human activity, Florida is a swamp.  without human activity, the LA basin is a desert.

the humidity makes sense.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Covid replacement plan
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Imma be that guy and point out to subby that that's an arithmetic series, not an exponential one.

/now, once they start breeding however...
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not entirely clear, subby, on how linear growth exponentially increases Florida's stupidity, but...it is Florida, so I'll have to give you the benefit of the doubt.
 
