(CBS News)   Record high temperature of 121° F set in Los Angeles. Suck it, Arizona   (cbsnews.com) divider line
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline says Los Angeles. Article says Woodland Hills. Would you really say that zombies have attacked Dallas when you're attacked by zombies in Garland, Texas?

It might look like zombies have attacked it but that's just Garland
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just a couple degrees shy of temperatures where humans can no longer survive (50C is what I read). It's fine if you're indoors and have cooling but you can no longer farm, for example. There are parts of the world that are hitting these temperatures for a long enough period of time where villages have to relocate.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death Valley still has a couple degrees on ya!
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But its a dryheat.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But do we have wormsign?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: But do we have wormsign?


Dune isn't a hot world. Just without water.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Death Valley still has a couple degrees on ya!


Wait for the eventual 130 in DV.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: That's just a couple degrees shy of temperatures where humans can no longer survive (50C is what I read). It's fine if you're indoors and have cooling but you can no longer farm, for example. There are parts of the world that are hitting these temperatures for a long enough period of time where villages have to relocate.


Those temps need to be coupled with high humidity to make it unlivable. The body can still cool itself if sweat can evaporate.

There are places in the world that you will no longer be able to go outside for extended periods of time but it's not LA yet.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this a problem?
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Arizona.

Now go home.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: But do we have wormsign?


Maybe you should ask god instead?
 
Birnone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Headline says Los Angeles. Article says Woodland Hills. Would you really say that zombies have attacked Dallas when you're attacked by zombies in Garland, Texas?

It might look like zombies have attacked it but that's just Garland


I've pondered this question on many sleepless nights. The answer I come up with is this:
If I was to tell a Farker from the other side of the country how hot it got here, would I say it was 121 in Woodland Hills or would I say 121 in Los Angeles? I'd say Los Angeles. The chances of someone from another part of the country knowing anything about Woodland Hills is too slim to justify naming the specific place.

I've never been to Dallas but just looking at the Google map area of it, it sure looks like Garland is right in the large mass of a sprawling city with Dallas the center of it all. If someone said there were zombies in Dallas I'd know right where they meant, if they said Garland well who the fark knows where Garland is except the people who live out there?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But it's a smoggy smoky heat.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Actually a pretty nice day in SoCal
a bit warm
so, how YOU doin?
 
sefert
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's that temperature equivalent to in a first world country's metrics?
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Headline says Los Angeles. Article says Woodland Hills. Would you really say that zombies have attacked Dallas when you're attacked by zombies in Garland, Texas?

It might look like zombies have attacked it but that's just Garland


Article headline says "Los Angeles County". Maybe subby was just trying to same some key strokes?
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sefert: What's that temperature equivalent to in a first world country's metrics?


121 degrees.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Headline says Los Angeles. Article says Woodland Hills. Would you really say that zombies have attacked Dallas when you're attacked by zombies in Garland, Texas?

It might look like zombies have attacked it but that's just Garland


Woodland Hills is part of L.A., as is most of the Valley.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sefert: What's that temperature equivalent to in a first world country's metrics?


Nearly 50 degrees Celsius.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe Trump was right. Maybe we need to "liberate" Greenland.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mock26: sefert: What's that temperature equivalent to in a first world country's metrics?

121 degrees.


Ha ha it's 49 C. We got to 46 C (that's 115 F) where I live last year and that sure sucked.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Even a little worse than Barstow and Death Valley.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: But it's a smoggy smoky heat.


Your comment made me hungry for barbeque.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Measure in Kelvin or get a Melvin!!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
322.6
 
Mike Jittlov
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This was today's afternoon temperature in Silver Lake, the pseudo-hipster area midway between Downtown HeLA and Hollywood, California.  Atomic Clock's outdoor sensor was in the shade.  Its little raincloud picture represents the humidity.  And it is still hot, at 2:40am.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Headline says Los Angeles. Article says Woodland Hills. Would you really say that zombies have attacked Dallas when you're attacked by zombies in Garland, Texas?

It might look like zombies have attacked it but that's just Garland


Woodland Hills, located in the San Fernando Valley, is within the City of Los Angeles, which itself is in Los Angeles County.

The City of San Fernando, located across the San Fernando Valley, is its own separate city not apart of the City of Los Angeles.

Jurisdiction lines in the Southwest are unnecessarily complicated.

The Las Vegas Strip is located in unincorporated Clark County, and not within the City of Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas city limits begin where The Stratosphere is located.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alphax: sefert: What's that temperature equivalent to in a first world country's metrics?

Nearly 50 degrees Celsius.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
