(Some Guy)   Most popular liquor by state. Disappointed by how much fireball appears on this list, even more disappointed with Oregon   (wideopeneats.com)
    Amusing, Distilled beverage, Bourbon whiskey, Vodka, Alcoholic beverage, Grey Goose vodka, Fireball cinnamon whisky, good Old, Jack Daniels fan  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's as much a measure of marketing budget as anything else.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fireball is something that I keep in the house. Just because at some point someone will want shots. And damned if I'm wasting anything good at that hour of the night
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jack Daniels = White Trash confirmation.

At least we're not drinking anti-freeze like those Confederate un-Americans in Missourah.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fireball is something that I keep in the house. Just because at some point someone will want shots. And damned if I'm wasting anything good at that hour of the night


And the bonus is you just KNOW when they inevitably blow chunks later, they're going to get a nice burn from that coming out their nose.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A few states are two fisting their liquor, and then there's Iowa.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Patron?

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bunch of dandies. Drinking cinnamon syrup, in their jammies

/Heaven Hill green label.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WTF is Evan Williams?

/supposedly most popular in this state
//sure Jan
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Most popular licker remains subby's mom for a 12th year running.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brandy should be most popular in WI.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This map is proof that the US is beyond rescue 🤢
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
really surprised to see so much jack daniels. the last time i really drank that with anyone we were all still in high school.

then i realized how they made this list. this is not a list generated from total hard liquor sales in any state, this is a list of which liquor appeared most on social media generated in each state!

so yeah, this isn't what your state likes to drink. this is what drunk young twits and toks, "influencers", and fans of instagram drink in your state.

in other words, the favorites of people we should be ignoring.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
p.s. this is also the data of 700,000 young, drunk, social media addicts way back in 2017.... and here in 2020 last week feels like a lifetime ago.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: WTF is Evan Williams?

/supposedly most popular in this state
//sure Jan


It's a bottom shelf bourbon.  I buy it for making hot buttered bourbon drinks in winter.

Not gonna burn a $70 bottle of anything decent for that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stupid bullsh*t list.

No.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For once, South Carolina shows some taste.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As someone who lives in Washington, I'm getting a kick out of our choice vs. Oregon's.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: [Fark user image 850x1260]
A few states are two fisting their liquor, and then there's Iowa.


Jesus.  Are they mixing them together?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JD? Seriously?

/No. Just... No
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Michigan is the only state that throws down on Jim Bean? Well that's surprising.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kentucky's most popular booze is not any kind of bourbon, but instead is Jager and Crown Royal? Wow, if true, that's all kinds of farked up.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oregon, what the shiat. At least Washington has some class.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kentucky's most popular booze is not any kind of bourbon, but instead is Jager and Crown Royal? Wow, if true, that's all kinds of farked up.


Archer got it wrong. A Rusty Krieger shouldn't be tequila, coffee liqueur, and breast milk, it should be Jager, Crown Royale, and breast milk.

Dallymo: Pinnacle Point: [Fark user image 850x1260]
A few states are two fisting their liquor, and then there's Iowa.

Jesus.  Are they mixing them together?


Add the Patron and you can call it Piggly.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will not buy any Kentucky booze until Moscow Mitch is gone. In the past I usually just get Kesslers or Ezra Brooks. Both are a little cheaper and I am mixing anyway. Strait I prefer Crown or Fireball.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Gubbo: Fireball is something that I keep in the house. Just because at some point someone will want shots. And damned if I'm wasting anything good at that hour of the night

And the bonus is you just KNOW when they inevitably blow chunks later, they're going to get a nice burn from that coming out their nose.


No, you don't understand. Chunks is the name of the dog.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: [Fark user image 850x1260]
A few states are two fisting their liquor, and then there's Iowa.


Iowa and Idaho: We know. Here's some alcohol to let you forget you're here.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

As someone who lives in Washington, I'm getting a kick out of our choice vs. Oregon's.


It's not surprising, though. We've always been a step above those guys.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I will say they're not wrong about the Hennessy in NY from my experience of people from there.  Not so much NYC, but the rest of the state so it seems.  No surprising answers - you ask a bunch of people what they're into and look for correlation, what comes up is going to be generic as fark.  Nature of the game.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I worked in a liquor store during university it soon became evident that the only people that buy fireball without a look of absolute shame on their face were underage.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Something is wrong when the only state I can respect on a list is Indiana.

I strongly suspect there is one reaaaallly drunk Irishman there skewing the numbers.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Oregon, what the shiat. At least Washington has some class.


LOL.

But seriously, I think there's probably a much stronger bend towards wine consumption here in WA. We love our beer, but it seems to me that we really love our wines.

Oregon ought to do better in that vein as well, since they have a ton of really delicious Pinot Noir vineyards down there.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Most popular beer by state might be interesting.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cherry Heering is the only liquor I have in my house. I don't know what all that other stuff is.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would've thought WI would be Korbel.
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Something is wrong when the only state I can respect on a list is Indiana.

I strongly suspect there is one reaaaallly drunk Irishman there skewing the numbers.


Yea, that's the only one on that entire list I'd buy.

/if I was gonna buy whiskey with an 'e'
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oregon, what the shiat. At least Washington has some class.


Patron is crap. It's lily liver tequila.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dallymo: Pinnacle Point: [Fark user image 850x1260]
A few states are two fisting their liquor, and then there's Iowa.

Jesus.  Are they mixing them together?


Hair of the Dog
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's pretty much a geographical list of what Walmart sells the most in each state.  And just like lists of the "most popular beers", it is just a list of mass-produced industrial byproducts.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I might be wrong, but it seems that Jack Daniels is the booze of the somewhat intellectually challenged states.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now if it was a poll for the most popular distilled beverage produced in each state, that would be a meaningful and interesting map.  But just a chart based on sales is pointless.  A map of the most popular cookie would pretty much be a map of store brand cookies.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Incorrect. Arizona's favorite drink is a vodka from fermented Napolitano berries.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Oregon, what the shiat. At least Washington has some class.

Patron is crap. It's lily liver tequila.

Patron is crap. It's lily liver tequila.


I honestly don't drink tequila, but it's if nothing else trendy in a positive light, like parties and getting COVID.

Cuervo is like beating your stepkids and getting COVID.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Brandy should be most popular in WI.


You'd think so, but if you go bar hoping and ask for an old fashioned, 50% of them look at you like you asked for self-sealing stem bolts. Then you have to explain it.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: WTF is Evan Williams?

/supposedly most popular in this state
//sure Jan


It's that guy in college who waited until you filled the washer to sneak his underwear in because he was too cheap to spend his quarters on laundry.

/Knew there was another reason I can't stand AZ
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puffy999: detonator: puffy999: Oregon, what the shiat. At least Washington has some class.

Patron is crap. It's lily liver tequila.

I honestly don't drink tequila, but it's if nothing else trendy in a positive light, like parties and getting COVID.

Cuervo is like beating your stepkids and getting COVID.


Not defending Cuervo by any means. I'm as shocked as any Oregonian that that was listed as the most popular booze in the state.
Cuervo might as well come out of a box. But it's closer to an actual tequila than patron is . Patron might as well come out of a juice box.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

puffy999: detonator: puffy999: Oregon, what the shiat. At least Washington has some class.

Patron is crap. It's lily liver tequila.

I honestly don't drink tequila, but it's if nothing else trendy in a positive light, like parties and getting COVID.

Cuervo is like beating your stepkids and getting COVID.



Stroke like typing detected. Go to a hospital bro.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Pinnacle Point: [Fark user image 850x1260]
A few states are two fisting their liquor, and then there's Iowa.

Iowa and Idaho: We know. Here's some alcohol to let you forget you're here.


At least much of Idaho has spectacular scenery like majestic mountains, deep blue lakes, and dense forests. Iowa has ... corn.
 
LittleSmitty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jack Daniels made far too many appearances on that list. Blargh. I'm surprised Sterno was the most popular in Florida.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: WTF is Evan Williams?

/supposedly most popular in this state
//sure Jan


I'm drinking it right now mixed with Coke Zero.   It's the best budget bourbon and as good as the better known Jim Beam white label.  If I'm going to spend more for a sipping bourbon, but still stay affordable, I'll skip over the white label Jim Beam and get Four Roses or Wild Turkey 101.

/
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fake booze
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.