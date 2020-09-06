 Skip to content
(WSAV Savanna)   Jogging while black in Florida. You know how this ends: the sheriff offers a job to the jogger   (wsav.com) divider line
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actual adults?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow!  These cops need to train the racist cops on how to do their jobs.  Unfortunately, Trump doesn't think racism exists which is funny since he's the biggest racist of them all.  Also, Trump thinking is funny.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe he could train them how to recognize differences in individual black faces.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Likewise, Mr. Griffin was calm and cooperative even though he had reason to be frustrated with the inconvenience."

I wouldn't call being handcuffed merely "inconvenience"
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Everyone involved in this deserves recognition for a job well done."

No. This is the way people should be EXPECTED to behave in a society.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not under arrest.
But handcuffed
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.


I commented on a different story. What happened to the one about the guy that was arrested after he refused to identify himself?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb

I was headed to a friend's home for a party when I noticed a sheriff's deputy pacing me off my left quarter in the next lane. It seemed odd so I whipped a quick right turn down the next street. Next thing I knew his lights and siren were going full blast. I had a feeling he wasn't pulling me over for not signalling my turn. He had me toss my keys out the window, and had me and the passenger place our hands on the windshield. They got him out on his side, handcuffed him and put him in a squad car. I took a second to look around and saw there were at least five LE vehicles with many firearms leveled at us. Yeah, not a traffic violation. The had me get out on the passenger side and I was cuffed and in the back of another squad car in short order. While I sat in the squad car I could hear on the radio they were actively chasing a car that fit the description of my car. Moments later they let us go and disappeared in a puff of exhaust and rubber smoke. The crowd that had gathered to watch cheered as we got back in the car and drove away.

It happens.

/csb
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens to white people too, get over it.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: "Everyone involved in this deserves recognition for a job well done."

No. This is the way people should be EXPECTED to behave in a society.


I didn't beat my wife today. Where's my star?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just bare with me, because you fit the description," the first deputy on scene said.

<eyetwitch.jpg>
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he actually fit the description,
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


How vague of a description is allowed to be detained?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.


...how?  What would identifying himself had done?  Yeah, they know who he was, but they didn't know at the time who the suspect actually was.  He still would have been detained, he still would have been put in a squad car, and he still would have been the wrong guy who shouldn't have had any of these things done to him.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.


Oh, you.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: "Just bare with me, because you fit the description," the first deputy on scene said.

<eyetwitch.jpg>


Obviously they only had a picture of the perp's wang to go on.

"Sir, I'm going to need you to get a chub."
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An MP turned RN, they should be recruiting him.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we are just not doing masks anymore?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: "Just bare with me, because you fit the description," the first deputy on scene said.

<eyetwitch.jpg>


Your triggered by that?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.


I don't carry ID when I jog, do you?

/I don't jog
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: So we are just not doing masks anymore?


He was outside jogging by himself, minding his own business.
Had the cops not felt the need to bust out the "you fit a description" chesnut, he would have made it home without coming within 6 feet of anybody.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.


LOLWUT?  They weren't looking for Tom Smith.  Identification has no role here.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.


Clearly being black in public is how he brought it onto himself.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seriously it's not hard to tell the difference between black people, cracker cops, and you know it. Stop frontin' and start behaving like a goddamned adult.
 
mcsmiley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.


Wrong!!!!  he provided ID on request. it's in the video if you bothered to watch it.  So, no, he did not bring this on himself.  they did not have a name for the actual perp, just a description: Black man with a beard, white shoes, black shorts.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: CruiserTwelve: They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.

I don't carry ID when I jog, do you?

/I don't jog


Yes.  Even though every police officer in town knows who I am, it's not exactly a bad idea to carry ID.  You never know when you might have that unexpected heart issue, or get hit by a drunk driver.  It's actually pretty farking stupid to avoid carrying ID when you are exercising.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Not under arrest.
But handcuffed


W/15 cop cars so the whole farking town knows that black man was in cuffs for something.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: CruiserTwelve: They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.

I commented on a different story. What happened to the one about the guy that was arrested after he refused to identify himself?


Sure you did
 
Number 216
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

IlGreven: ...how?  What would identifying himself had done?  Yeah, they know who he was, but they didn't know at the time who the suspect actually was.  He still would have been detained, he still would have been put in a squad car, and he still would have been the wrong guy who shouldn't have had any of these things done to him.


I was commenting on an entirely different story. I have no idea how I got that story when I clicked the link. When I clicked later, the article had changed.

Here's the article I saw: Black jogger jailed after mistaken ID arrest speaks out
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: trappedspirit: So we are just not doing masks anymore?

He was outside jogging by himself, minding his own business.
Had the cops not felt the need to bust out the "you fit a description" chesnut, he would have made it home without coming within 6 feet of anybody.


I was talking about the cops.  The ones that seem to by default be up in people's faces, inside or outside.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Story doesn't pass the BS test to me.  It's like an ad "see we are cool if you remain cool".
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jtown: a_room_with_a_moose: "Just bare with me, because you fit the description," the first deputy on scene said.

<eyetwitch.jpg>

Your triggered by that?


Theirs no telling what sets people off.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: a_room_with_a_moose: CruiserTwelve: They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.

I don't carry ID when I jog, do you?

/I don't jog

Yes.  Even though every police officer in town knows who I am, it's not exactly a bad idea to carry ID.  You never know when you might have that unexpected heart issue, or get hit by a drunk driver.  It's actually pretty farking stupid to avoid carrying ID when you are exercising.


If I vapor lock or get killed by a drunk, I am not going to care about my lack of an ID.

/where are your papers, comrade?
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Story doesn't pass the BS test to me.  It's like an ad "see we are cool if you remain cool".


I'm not sure if you know this or not, but 99.99% of interactions with law enforcement and Black people end up pretty much exactly like this.  I'm not sure why it's hard to believe. Unless you are the type of person who hears that someone wins the Lotto every week and therefore assumes that your Lotto ticket should 100% win, since there's a winner every week.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Maybe you should drive: a_room_with_a_moose: CruiserTwelve: They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.

I don't carry ID when I jog, do you?

/I don't jog

Yes.  Even though every police officer in town knows who I am, it's not exactly a bad idea to carry ID.  You never know when you might have that unexpected heart issue, or get hit by a drunk driver.  It's actually pretty farking stupid to avoid carrying ID when you are exercising.

If I vapor lock or get killed by a drunk, I am not going to care about my lack of an ID.

/where are your papers, comrade?


Comrade?

OK, you may just be about the stupidest person I've seen on this site.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey, guys? What if the Joker put a serum in the water that makes cops see things that aren't there? To the point that even when they read a positive article about a black man's interaction with the police, their mind replaces it with a more negative article that they swore they saw?
 
vitamink619
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What the hell is this BS story? Is it really a feel-good story when someone is hassled and held in custody by the police and happens to not get killed? Have any white people on this webzone ever been out jogging and then detained by the police? Dude is lucky he had a livestream going.
 
redmid17
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: They were looking for a specific person. He could have easily avoided this entire confrontation if he had simply identified himself. What are the cops supposed to do? What if he had been the right guy? He gets away by just refusing to tell the cops who he is?

Sorry, but this guy brought all his troubles on himself.


I'm sure you're joking but if you had just put your service revolver in your mouth and pulled the trigger the question never would have come up.

Have some decency for your fellow Farkers you boot licking fascist
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: csb

I was headed to a friend's home for a party when I noticed a sheriff's deputy pacing me off my left quarter in the next lane. It seemed odd so I whipped a quick right turn down the next street. Next thing I knew his lights and siren were going full blast. I had a feeling he wasn't pulling me over for not signalling my turn. He had me toss my keys out the window, and had me and the passenger place our hands on the windshield. They got him out on his side, handcuffed him and put him in a squad car. I took a second to look around and saw there were at least five LE vehicles with many firearms leveled at us. Yeah, not a traffic violation. The had me get out on the passenger side and I was cuffed and in the back of another squad car in short order. While I sat in the squad car I could hear on the radio they were actively chasing a car that fit the description of my car. Moments later they let us go and disappeared in a puff of exhaust and rubber smoke. The crowd that had gathered to watch cheered as we got back in the car and drove away.

It happens.

/csb


did the local media publish a feel good article letting the public know the cops didn't shoot you dead over this non-arrest? if not, obvious missed opportunity.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: An MP turned RN, they should be recruiting him.


The sheriff even said, he was the kind of person they would hire.
 
