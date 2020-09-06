 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   First toilet paper, then coins, and now...there's a live cricket shortage? EVERYONE PANIC   (charlotteledger.substack.com) divider line
17
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a good sound effect out there to properly capture the collective apathy over this issue?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have a couple critters that are going to be very mad at me.

I went to three different stores that said they had some left and by the time I was able to get there, they were completely out.

I know it's not going to matter to all sorts of folks, but I've had them for years, and I don't know how they're going to take not having them at all.

I know it's a small thing, especially since Trump is farking everything up, but it still does matter to some folks.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I say, old chap, that's a sticky wicket!
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Crickets.wav
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm waiting until there's a live ant shortage. Then it's EVERYONE PICNINC!
 
JRoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All the crickets are in my basement.
 
Photoshop This [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, farking tell me about it. I use crickets as the cheap option to feed the ghost mantids. You actually have to purge their guts on raw veggies for 24 hours, lest they spread this awful black-liquid-vomit illness to the carnivores. The other option is to order houseflies from my bug dealer, with a minimum purchase or about $30. Does anyone have a good maggot vendor? 😉
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are some very loud crickets outside near where I live... there is no shortage of them there.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've been surprised by how many crickets I seen on the driveway when I return home after biking in the evenings
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Photoshop This: Yeah, farking tell me about it. I use crickets as the cheap option to feed the ghost mantids. You actually have to purge their guts on raw veggies for 24 hours, lest they spread this awful black-liquid-vomit illness to the carnivores. The other option is to order houseflies from my bug dealer, with a minimum purchase or about $30. Does anyone have a good maggot vendor? 😉
[Fark user image image 425x338]


Couldn't you just find the nearest mulched flower/garden bed, pull back the mulch, and pick up some worms and miscellaneous other creepy crawlies?  I doubt anybody would mind as long as you don't damage the plants and you put the mulch back in place afterwards.

If you've got wooded areas nearby try under fallen branches, rocks, and leaf litter.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Send the family out with nets: 
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're all in my front yard

:(
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can I still get dead ones?
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JRoo: All the crickets are in my basement.


A cricket got into my house once and crawled inside one of the holes in the back of my speakers.  It proceeded to be annoyingly loud in there for about a week.  I assume it died because it didn't start chirping elsewhere.
 
patowen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My daughter saved up and got a Pacman frog.  It's ridiculous looking, and eats around 40 crickets a week.  We experienced the cricketpocalypse when Petsmart ran out.  Luckily we have a local petstore that rears its own, so her froggie remains fat.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thankfully Speedy the beardy has transitioned from live insects and now is good with dry feed and greens.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 minute ago  

patowen: My daughter saved up and got a Pacman frog.  It's ridiculous looking, and eats around 40 crickets a week.  We experienced the cricketpocalypse when Petsmart ran out.  Luckily we have a local petstore that rears its own, so her froggie remains fat.


my daughter's bearded dragon (Christmas present, so really not that old) eats 20-30 a day.  And yeah, they're always out.  I've started down the path of raising my own now :/
 
