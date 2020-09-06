 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Brooklyn couple frog marched off NYC ferry in handcuffs over refusal to wear masks, claim they were discriminated against for being white   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

477 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2020 at 12:35 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unfortunately, that would have worked here in Nashville. If someone just declares they have a medical condition, they aren't required to prove it. It didn't take the maskholes long to figure out this loophole.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NotCodger: Unfortunately, that would have worked here in Nashville. If someone just declares they have a medical condition, they aren't required to prove it. It didn't take the maskholes long to figure out this loophole.


Shoot them and claim you are standing your ground because of a medical condition.  Two birds, one bullet.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just wear a freaking mask people. It won't kill you.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This si the kind of guy who talks "race war." He's also the kind of guy that makes me realize it will never happen.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Grow up.

Nobody likes wearing them. There are a lot of things we do that we don't like. It's what being an adult means.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: NotCodger: Unfortunately, that would have worked here in Nashville. If someone just declares they have a medical condition, they aren't required to prove it. It didn't take the maskholes long to figure out this loophole.

Shoot them and claim you are standing your ground because of a medical condition.  Two birds, one bullet.


I don't think we are allowed to do that, but the thought is really appealing.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NotCodger: Unfortunately, that would have worked here in Nashville. If someone just declares they have a medical condition, they aren't required to prove it. It didn't take the maskholes long to figure out this loophole.


A lot of people died in this city. New Yorkers can be trash, but they will take it out on you for being abusive assholes with lives on the line.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Muh Rights!

Yes, you have the right to walk home or drive your own car, but that would be extra work.

And we all know you don't have a medical issue, based on your comments
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stupid people gonna stupid...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x428]
Stupid people gonna stupid...


Hey. Free gun.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Just wear a freaking mask people. It won't kill you.


But what if it does??!1
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The upside of wearing a mask every time out outside is my allergies have been completely nonexistent this year.

I'm usually a sneezing, congested mess every time the seasons change, and this is the first year I've not experienced that in probably a decade or so.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: Gubbo: Just wear a freaking mask people. It won't kill you.

But what if it does??!1


It won't.

Why would I entertain that thought?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you do not believe masks do not work, please do not wear one.
/That way we can identify who the douchebag is..
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Every time I have to commute to Manhattan, it's a f**king process."

Pro tip, a**hole: Wear a f*cking mask and you will not have any problems with your damned commute!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Professional litigants.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x428]
Stupid people gonna stupid...


If that's what it takes to get them to just wear a damn mask then I'm all for it.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Toss 'em overboard
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just hasn't been a good week for morons on boats, has it?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: NotCodger: Unfortunately, that would have worked here in Nashville. If someone just declares they have a medical condition, they aren't required to prove it. It didn't take the maskholes long to figure out this loophole.

Shoot them and claim you are standing your ground because of a medical condition.  Two birds, one bullet.


Are you saying "two birds" because this would eliminate the maskhole and the one stupid enough to shoot?  Because if so, well said.  If not, don't count your birds before they hatch.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'If we were f**king black, I can guarantee you that guy would never come out and tell us put a mask on,' his wife added in reference to the captain

As the past has shown us, In most places if you were black and pulled a stunt like this would have arrested, tased, assaulted, shot or some combination of these.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In their defense, they are very white
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Unfortunately, that would have worked here in Nashville. If someone just declares they have a medical condition, they aren't required to prove it. It didn't take the maskholes long to figure out this loophole.


Exactly! fark people that have medical conditions. No one one wants you here. Take your so called constitutional rights and shove em.

The faster we get rid of these people that think they have rights, the quicker this country can be turned into a utopia.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Quarantine them like Typhoid Mary until they shuffle off their mortal coil.
 
House_of_Caine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: In their defense, they are very white


Also really stupid... Coincidence? I think not!

/I'm white
//Not as stupid as these two
///Slashies come in threes
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x428]
Stupid people gonna stupid...


I'm just curious. How would he even be able to draw the gun at that angle?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Just wear a freaking mask people. It won't kill you.


But I've got a education condition that I just made up called spider blindness, where I can't see spiders when it's politically convenient for me! What if there are spiders in my face mask, huh? What then?!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Gubbo: Just wear a freaking mask people. It won't kill you.

But I've got a education condition that I just made up called spider blindness, where I can't see spiders when it's politically convenient for me! What if there are spiders in my face mask, huh? What then?!


A real medical condition* thanks autocorrect for ruining my post.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just throw them overboard.  "No mask!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NotCodger: blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x428]
Stupid people gonna stupid...

I'm just curious. How would he even be able to draw the gun at that angle?


Fumblingly, slowly, and likely shooting himself vertically through the chest/shoulder.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.