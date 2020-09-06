 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   Boeing 767 out of Honolulu loses an engine just after takeoff, with video of booms and flames   (abc7news.com) divider line
57
    More: Scary, American films, Black-and-white films, Terrifying video, Light, Airline, airline passenger shows, Airport, Hickam Air Force Base  
•       •       •

1661 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2020 at 9:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amazing that no one seems to be freaking out.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SHATner
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd evacuate immediately.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lesson: don't ever leave Hawaii.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FNG: Amazing that no one seems to be freaking out.


It was a military charter flight not a normal passenger airline
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, I'm pretty sure they know exactly where the engine is. It's not lost, it's right there behind all the flames!
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snaps: FNG: Amazing that no one seems to be freaking out.

It was a military charter flight not a normal passenger airline


This is how we treat our losers and suckers. They're used to it by now.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At night when it's really pretty
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?


Takeoff and landing, most dangerous times to have a problem.

Altitude is life, they say. More time to react, to fix a problem or find places to land.

They're all designed to be able to go a certain distance on a single engine but obviously not ideal.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?


Unless the Boeing software decides that if one engine fails the other one should be turned off.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wooden_badger: Gubbo: Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?

Unless the Boeing software decides that if one engine fails the other one should be turned off.


to balance thrust
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There were signs something was amiss before takeoff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen, this is uhhh your captain on the uhhhh flight deck and we're gonna need you to uhhhh prepare your seatbacks and tray while we uhhhh make an emergency landing.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?


Yes, one engine is more than enough.   The 767 is ETOPS (Extended range Twin engine OPerationS)  rated for 3 hours on one engine- it can go anyplace within 3 hours of an appropriate airport, which is basically everywhere outside of a few places in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

(*)Engines Turn Or Passengers Swim
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?


Easily.

That looks like compressor stalls which is pretty darn rare on big turbofan engines. But they're loud and send a real jolt through the plane. Normally, you just pull that engine to idle, leave it there, and land.

What's really cool is the old turbojet engines. Get a compressor stall on those and they'd send flames shooting out the front, too. Pretty impressive in the cockpit.

/pilots find these things much more interesting than passengers
//for some reason
///gimme a vector Victor
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AVHerald has the details (as usual)

https://avherald.com/h?article=4dc459​6​c&opt=0
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: Gubbo: Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?

Unless the Boeing software decides that if one engine fails the other one should be turned off.


I think that standard procedure is to force the nose down until contact is established.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird, Boeing planes are normally so reliable.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Oh, I'm pretty sure they know exactly where the engine is. It's not lost, it's right there behind all the flames!


I knew a guy in Illinois with a twin engine ultralight (Lazair) who lost an engine while on a cross-country flight. It fell off the wing into a cornfield and he never found it back.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Gubbo: Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?

Takeoff and landing, most dangerous times to have a problem.

Altitude is life, they say. More time to react, to fix a problem or find places to land.

They're all designed to be able to go a certain distance on a single engine but obviously not ideal.


Old joke. "How far can this plane fly on one engine,?  All the way to the accident site, and we will beat the ambulances by 30 minutes."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Gubbo: Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?

Easily.

That looks like compressor stalls which is pretty darn rare on big turbofan engines. But they're loud and send a real jolt through the plane. Normally, you just pull that engine to idle, leave it there, and land.

What's really cool is the old turbojet engines. Get a compressor stall on those and they'd send flames shooting out the front, too. Pretty impressive in the cockpit.

/pilots find these things much more interesting than passengers
//for some reason
///gimme a vector Victor


Almost hard to imagine that passengers wouldn't find flames shooting out both ends of an engine to be fascinating :)
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Weird, Boeing planes are normally so reliable.


If it's Boeing I'm not going.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlas Air?

There's your problem.
 
freidog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"How far do you think the other engine will get us?"
"All the way to the crash-site."
Old joke is old...
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was more taken by the other story on that site about the guy in a jetpack at 3000 feet flying around LAX.  Wtf
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Oh, I'm pretty sure they know exactly where the engine is. It's not lost, it's right there behind all the flames!


Not necessarily (American 191).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No, we can't do that, the risk of a flame-out is too great. Keep 'em at 24,000.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Weird, Boeing planes are normally so reliable.


GE engines are the issue here though. Better get Jack Donnaghey on the horn.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, that's not supposed to happen.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm really on the fence about flying Atlas Air now
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?


Yeah the problem is that you generally dont know what caused the engine failure & sometimes whatever it is that caused you to lose that one engine can make you lose the others in pretty short order. Like if the fuel is contaminated or something.
 
JoePip
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?


Yes, all aircraft are designed to lose an engine at the worst possible time. That looks like relatively minor combustion instability and was probably still making power.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?


Beyond capable and the crew has practiced this is the simulated so many times they have most likely lost count.
 
g.fro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: I'm really on the fence about flying Atlas Air now


I guess it's better than World Air.

Not that they ever give you a choice.

/is Tower still around?
//always felt like we were flying on Air America
///anyone check those planes on the return flights?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The vid didn't want to load for me.

Was this just a typical compressor stall?  Flames.  Thuds.  Kinda scary but I'd be yelling "RELAX IT'S A COMPRESSOR STALL" mainly to cover up the sound of my bowels evacuating.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: There were signs something was amiss before takeoff.

[Fark user image 425x568]


I am proud to say I have never watched a single episode of that show and never will, but I did see the youtube clip of the last ten minutes, so I gather everyone was dead the whole time or something?
 
Rascalian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

g.fro: Atlas Air?

There's your problem.


When I was in, it was Target that flew us around. That's a good name for a plane full of military. The planes looked like they were doing their last days of service before the graveyard.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was going to mention that airliners can't land with a full load of fuel, but research shows that modern jets can. They just need a special inspection to see if anything broke

Also: most 767s can't dump fuel.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

g.fro: Alaskan Yoda: I'm really on the fence about flying Atlas Air now

I guess it's better than World Air.

Not that they ever give you a choice.

/is Tower still around?
//always felt like we were flying on Air America
///anyone check those planes on the return flights?


Now you reminded me. It was Tower that flew us around but we called it Target.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ZMugg: I was going to mention that airliners can't land with a full load of fuel, but research shows that modern jets can. They just need a special inspection to see if anything broke

Also: most 767s can't dump fuel.


Yep but by the time this operation is over that is the easiest inspection they will have to perform on the aircraft.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FAA Investigator: "Welll, hello there...Hey, guys! Over here! I think I may have found the problem!..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: g.fro: Alaskan Yoda: I'm really on the fence about flying Atlas Air now

I guess it's better than World Air.

Not that they ever give you a choice.

/is Tower still around?
//always felt like we were flying on Air America
///anyone check those planes on the return flights?

Now you reminded me. It was Tower that flew us around but we called it Target.


As I'm pretty sure half of those are the same company that just keeps changing its name for legal reasons, I found Target Air completely believable.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Gubbo: Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?

Unless the Boeing software decides that if one engine fails the other one should be turned off.


It's not their fault the MCAS read "engage autopilot" as "make engine go BOOM!"
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I was more taken by the other story on that site about the guy in a jetpack at 3000 feet flying around LAX.  Wtf


I have an alibi.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Just after takeoff when you're nice and near to an airport seems like as good a place as any for that to happen.

I imagine they make these capable enough to fly on just the one engine if needed?


You have to be able to take off with one engine after you reach V1.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Boing! Boeing does it again
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.