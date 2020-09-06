 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Housefly 1, Human 0. The fate of the housefly is undetermined
    Stupid  
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My brother bought one of these.
It works.
Fark user image
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My new move is to take a plastic bag (up to a trash bag size) and capture any exceptionally annoying flies via casting a very wide net/bag. It works really well.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a good thing that the man isn't a bartender.

Fark user image
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those electric fly-swatters are da-bomb.
 
crinz83
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
variety sez looney tunes optioned his story
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bugs are annoying, especially flies. They can find that tiny hole in a screen to get in the house but then just bounce off windows trying to get out like idiots.

WTF? Just go out the way you came in. What are you, stupid?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That fly is dead in two weeks. Count on it.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Those electric fly-swatters are da-bomb.


If you peel the plastic safety net off you can get people too.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: My brother bought one of these.
It works.
Fark user image


I was thinking of getting one for cattle flies on my boat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here for Clouseau, leaving satisfied.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: My brother bought one of these.
It works.
Fark user image


I have one of those. I can verify that it is a brutal fly murdering success story.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

holdmybones: My new move is to take a plastic bag (up to a trash bag size) and capture any exceptionally annoying flies via casting a very wide net/bag. It works really well.


That's a good idea...their fatal flaw is that they fly close to you.  I just stand in the middle of a room swatting around the air with a hand towel until the buzzing stops, then I'll see it crawling injured on the floor. Then it's goodbye mister fly.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: My brother bought one of these.
It works.
Fark user image


cdn.shopify.com

Is this the best image to use to sell your product?

Upon reflection...yes, yes it is.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: My brother bought one of these.
It works.
Fark user image


I picked up two last year and gave one to my brother. Definitely works. Would recommend.
 
