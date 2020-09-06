 Skip to content
(Fox News)   1 Juicy Fruit casket coming up, thank you Sir   (foxnews.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now if they can find a desk big enough to stick him to...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You sly SOB!!!!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Now if they can find a desk big enough to stick him to...


But will he lose his flavour overnight?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man earned any casket he wants.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...

Juicy Fruit is actually a WWII Navy stereotype...
The enlisted sailor in his cracker-jacks bitterly pulling out the stick of juicy fruit, and almost spitefully folding it into his mouth...

You instantly know that there is only option (A) or Option (B) for his story.

(A) He's spent all his booze and cigarette money for the next month of underway, and all he's got left is enough to buy a pack of Juicy Fruit to stave off the shakes,

or

(B) He's just received a "Dear John" letter from his soon-to-be-Ex wife.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
about 10-15 years ago around here we had a fad to have cars from the 80's with nice paint jobs and custom wheels, upholstery and chrome work. they'd have logos for candy and fast food joints wrapped around the car. the idea was if you can throw away money to have a juicy fruit or baby ruth or mcdonalds custom paint job you are awesome. yup. there was a juicy fruit gum and a doublemint car too.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why does the news headline make it sound like the _________ weren't allowing him to have his casket painted whatever TF he wanted?


/I'm sad I can't be left out for vultures and rodents
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Suttie Economy?

/they don't make names like that anymore
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I woulda gone with Black Jack, but hey, it's his funeral.
 
