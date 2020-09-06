 Skip to content
(Beaumont Enterprise)   Actual headline: "Hit by pandemic, kids' lemonade stand becomes family's sole income"   (beaumontenterprise.com) divider line
26
    More: Strange, Debut singles, Need, Lemonade, Want, Lemonade stand, We Are the World, Erin Bailey, best team  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's awful. The richest country in the world won't care for its citizens.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'Mur'ca, f*ck yeah!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That's awful. The richest country in the world won't care for its citizens.


Well, Saudi Arabia...

//so, second richest.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: EvilEgg: That's awful. The richest country in the world won't care for its citizens.

Well, Saudi Arabia...

//so, second richest.


And all those assholes do with their sweet, sweet welfare money in is drink coffee, smoke cigarettes, and hate everything else.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: EvilEgg: That's awful. The richest country in the world won't care for its citizens.

Well, Saudi Arabia...

//so, second richest.


Fark user imageView Full Size


America doesn't even crack the top 10.

Based strictly on the the Economy size GDP.
Ya America is the "Richest" but like 10 people control 21.4 Trillion of your 21.44 Trillion GDP.
 
EL EM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And now that it's known, watch the health department come shut it down.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So where is the father (or fathers) of the children?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gar1013: So where is the father (or fathers) of the children?


That's not my only question.  The article twice mentions that she has four kids.  The lead picture shows either five kids, or one very short mother.  What's the deal there?
 
farknozzle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sad to see a lemonade stand hit by a pandemic.
 
Giantilio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My millenial cousin, who needs or wants for absolutedly nothing (my uncle is loaded) took that stimulus check and bought himself an AR15 and a Hawaiian shirt.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We have regular lemonade, strawberry lemonade, and Arnold Palmers," Bailey said.

I don't know how a dead golf guy can help, but to anyone in the afterlife, we need all the help we can get.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did the article mention if they have a permit?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/asking for a fiend
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: gar1013: So where is the father (or fathers) of the children?

That's not my only question.  The article twice mentions that she has four kids.  The lead picture shows either five kids, or one very short mother.  What's the deal there?


Wanted to mention that too, but that's a secondary concern.

Just waiting for the inevitable gofundme.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That's awful. The richest country in the world won't care for its citizens.


The argument is that it got that way because it won't. This is a land of opportunity. You want to eat, start hustling. Part of that optimism is not considering the possibility that it might not work, and just assuming that if you're not making it then you're doing it wrong.

I'm firmly convinced that if the population as a whole (not just minorities and college-educated urbans) actually ever stopped believing in that, the malaise this country would go through would make the Carter administration look like the postwar boom.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That's awful. The richest country in the world won't care for its citizens.


How do you think they got rich?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: EvilEgg: That's awful. The richest country in the world won't care for its citizens.

Well, Saudi Arabia...

//so, second richest.


Eh... I forget the complete list but you have to add a few more gulf petrostates (and Brunei and Luxembourg) before you get to the US if you're going by GDP per capita.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Somaticasual: EvilEgg: That's awful. The richest country in the world won't care for its citizens.

Well, Saudi Arabia...

//so, second richest.

[Fark user image 365x750]

America doesn't even crack the top 10.

Based strictly on the the Economy size GDP.
Ya America is the "Richest" but like 10 people control 21.4 Trillion of your 21.44 Trillion GDP.


oh there it is. Cancel Ireland: they only show up on the list because of voodoo reasons involving multinational corporations and EU tax laws.
 
majestic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EL EM: And now that it's known, watch the health department come shut it down.


IRS would like a word, too.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark: shut everything down!
Fark: OMG look at what happens if you shut everything down!
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Coined in 2017, the term for this is Perseverance Porn.

It lets the media portray someone's Grim struggle through our modern hellscape as inspiring and uplifting instead of focusing on the entirely preventable nature of that hellscape.

It's playing "don't rock the boat" when the ship is Sinking.

https://fair.org/home/medias-grim-add​i​ction-to-perseverance-porn/
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fark: shut everything down!
Fark: OMG look at what happens if you shut everything down!


Weird that these things don't happen in most of the other 130 nations that shut down to prevent the spread of covid-19.  Even more weird that their shutdowns worked and ours didn't.  It's almost like US leadership is currently incapable of taking care of even the smallest problem.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That's awful. The richest country in the world won't care for its citizens.


Stop buying Chinese-made widgets on Amazon, morans!

Nah, just kidding. We need to continue buying their products to drive American businesses into bankruptcy and dissolution. China will solve all the problems of this entitled so-called nation. Our salvation is at hand and your dedication to the demise is not only appreciated, it is your responsibility.

Thank you and always buy Chinese.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gar1013: So where is the father (or fathers) of the children?


Ask LBJ.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: gar1013: So where is the father (or fathers) of the children?

That's not my only question.  The article twice mentions that she has four kids.  The lead picture shows either five kids, or one very short mother.  What's the deal there?


Legs in the air, spreading like they just don't care.
 
