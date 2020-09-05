 Skip to content
(NBC 15 Madison)   Today, Real American Heroes salutes the Wisconsin DOT employee who writes snappy safety messages for electric billboards on Wisconsin freeways. He would have written a better headline than Subby   (nbc15.com) divider line
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
♫ Mr. Department of Transportation Employee Who Writes Snappy Safety Messages For Electronic Billboards ♫
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really hope they're less corny than the ones done by MA DOT.  One Christmas season, there was a sign that said:  Drink and drive and Yule be sorry!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/http://atom.smasher.org/highway/
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the best:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Typical.  Guy makes one Baby Yoda comment and he's all over Fark and the news.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gemcee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does he have an MFA in Creative Writing?
 
