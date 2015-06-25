 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZCentral)   50 Labor Days ago, the deadliest flooding in Arizona occurred, killing 23 with over 11 inches of rain falling in 24 hours   (azcentral.com) divider line
10
    More: Vintage, Rain, Arizona, Payson, Arizona, Storm, Tropical cyclone, Phoenix, Arizona, Weather, Flood  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2020 at 7:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep, AZ storms can be insane...

This happened a few years back, 18 dead, almost as many. You don't fark around when it rains, especially in the late summer. Tore those things in freaking half.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I declare ground rules for this thread: all jokes involving moms or inches must be either (a) original, (supremely clever), or (c) inside-Farky.

No tired old slop allowed. Like ur mom.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could use a flash flood around here. The resultant mudslides would put out the forest friar...
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Yep, AZ storms can be insane...

This happened a few years back, 18 dead, almost as many. You don't fark around when it rains, especially in the late summer. Tore those things in freaking half.
[Fark user image image 425x240]

[Fark user image image 425x284]

[Fark user image image 425x300]


Why would you drive through that?
 
RagnarD
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The three most devastating tropical systems to dump on AZ:

Norma - 1970
Nora - 1997
Norbert - 2014

Is that normal?
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Why would you drive through that?


https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/30/us/ari​z​ona-missing-children-found-dead-flash-​flood/index.html

https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/​l​ocal/arizona/2020/04/05/parents-childr​en-died-tonto-creek-flood-manslaughter​-and-abuse-charges/2952281001/

Flash floods happen, there are few bridges, families with 4x4 vehicles get brave.  Sometimes it goes wrong.  The parents of this unfortunate incident were criminally charged.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1997 Nov. 14 - unnamed storm. No national reports. Ten inches of rainfall in Sarasota County. NFIP claims paid in 2008 dollars: $3.58M

we just called it an afternoon storm...that was in about 9 hours.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The worst natural disaster is heavy rain?
Oh yeah, it's a desert.  So it sucks all the time.
 
jay_bones15
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yep, AZ storms can be insane...

This happened a few years back, 18 dead, almost as many. You don't fark around when it rains, especially in the late summer. Tore those things in freaking half.
[Fark user image image 425x240]

[Fark user image image 425x284]

[Fark user image image 425x300]


What's with the little house on the prairie fashion costumes
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yep, AZ storms can be insane...

This happened a few years back, 18 dead, almost as many. You don't fark around when it rains, especially in the late summer. Tore those things in freaking half.
[Fark user image image 425x240]

[Fark user image image 425x284]

[Fark user image image 425x300]


DAYUM!!!
Looks like that flood hit so hard, it knocked those trucks back in time 100 years, going by the way those folks are dressed.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.