 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 26 Houston)   Gun juggling is on the rise in Houston. Oh wait you said gun jugging, well that's different, I think   (fox26houston.com) divider line
39
    More: Scary, Firearm, Houston Police Department, Gun, Crime, gun clubs, Police, HOUSTON, Armondo Clark  
•       •       •

1304 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2020 at 6:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As the victim went inside, the suspects parked directly behind the victim's SUV, smashing out the back window and taking two gun cases from the back seat.

Good technique for an under-the-table sale. You promise me "I'm not a cop." I give you $500. You leave your guns briefly unattended in your car.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A guy should carry a gun to protect himself from that.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gun jugging? WTF?  Why not just say Gun theft?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COME AND TAKE THEM!!! Oh crap, they did!!
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Gun jugging? WTF?  Why not just say Gun theft?


I think because it's the same MO as bank jugging. Or because we're not too smart here in Houston. :)
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gun jugging? Is that like butt jugging?

google.com site:urbandictionary butt jugging
did you mean butt chugging?

oh... I guess that's different...
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"From my cold, unattended SUV!"
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Gun jugging? WTF?  Why not just say Gun theft?


At first I read it as "gun chugging" and was a bit confused.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jtown: [64.media.tumblr.com image 453x604]


At least he's showing trigger discipline. Baby steps.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I never ever ever leave my gun in the car.  If I'm out with it then it's on my person (concealed) the entire time.
I know two people that had their cars broken into and their guns stolen when they were locked in their glove box.
/fark that.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ZAZ: As the victim went inside, the suspects parked directly behind the victim's SUV, smashing out the back window and taking two gun cases from the back seat.

Good technique for an under-the-table sale. You promise me "I'm not a cop." I give you $500. You leave your guns briefly unattended in your car.


Poor thinking, with a 99.9% chance of being wrong. Why get your back window busted out if you are selling guns?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Benevolent Misanthrope: Gun jugging? WTF?  Why not just say Gun theft?

At first I read it as "gun chugging" and was a bit confused.


It involves taking shots.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Raoul Eaton: Benevolent Misanthrope: Gun jugging? WTF?  Why not just say Gun theft?

At first I read it as "gun chugging" and was a bit confused.

It involves taking shots.


So do I start with the 12 steps when it's semi-automatic, or wait for automatic?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Everyone drives SUVs and pickups now. All your shiat is but a hammer blow away from being someone else's shiat.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: Gun jugging? Is that like butt jugging?

google.com site:urbandictionary butt jugging
did you mean butt chugging?

oh... I guess that's different...


I was thinking about jugging hares, and also became confused. I'm not sure how a merlot bath improves a Glock, but, I've seen odder recipes...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: jtown: [64.media.tumblr.com image 453x604]

At least he's showing trigger discipline. Baby steps.


Was gonna say. What kind of gang banger shows trigger discipline?
 
Karne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I never ever ever leave my gun in the car.  If I'm out with it then it's on my person (concealed) the entire time.
I know two people that had their cars broken into and their guns stolen when they were locked in their glove box.
/fark that.


What is it like to be so pants crapping scared of the world? Must be a horrible reality for you..
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Combustion: COME AND TAKE THEM!!! Oh crap, they did!!


That's what happens when you put "MOLON LABE" in big friggin' letters on the back of your truck. You make a request like that, you don't get surprised when someone takes you up on it.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Fabric_Man: jtown: [64.media.tumblr.com image 453x604]

At least he's showing trigger discipline. Baby steps.

Was gonna say. What kind of gang banger shows trigger discipline?


Given that they handle firearms more often than the typical suburban Rambo, I'd expect trigger discipline to be more, not less, likely with gang bangers.
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: jtown: [64.media.tumblr.com image 453x604]

At least he's showing trigger discipline. Baby steps.


Hard to see if there's anything in the chambers of the revolver.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is not a new problem.  For years my local gun store has been warning people to not put the newly purchased gun in the car and come back into the store.  There had been multiple thefts, clearly someone stakes out the shop waiting for an opportunity. When I use the range, I store my gear behind the counter if I need to pop into the store section instead of putting it back in my car "for just a few minutes".  The shop needs to put up outside surveillance cameras to watch the parking lot.

Local police is aware of this problem and occasionally they'll hang out nearby in hopes of catching the thief.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
/never had his firearms stolen while coming out of ANYWHERE.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Combustion: COME AND TAKE THEM!!! Oh crap, they did!!

That's what happens when you put "MOLON LABE" in big friggin' letters on the back of your truck. You make a request like that, you don't get surprised when someone takes you up on it.


I don't have a single gun related sticker on my car because I don't want to advertise that I might have something highly prized by the criminal elements.  Same for my home.  There is no sign on my front door proclaiming "This house protected by Smith & Wesson".  You might as well put up a sign saying "rob me!"
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I'll have the dead, unjugged Glockenfish."

**ONE DEAD, UNJUGGED GLOCKENFISH LATER**

"Appalling."
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Karne: C18H27NO3: I never ever ever leave my gun in the car.  If I'm out with it then it's on my person (concealed) the entire time.
I know two people that had their cars broken into and their guns stolen when they were locked in their glove box.
/fark that.

What is it like to be so pants crapping scared of the world? Must be a horrible reality for you..


LOL
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good Lord! I've heard about this. After gun juggling they move on to the harder stuff

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Benevolent Misanthrope: Gun jugging? WTF?  Why not just say Gun theft?

At first I read it as "gun chugging" and was a bit confused.


Thats not what I read...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Gun jugging? WTF?  Why not just say Gun theft?


That's what they call that sort of thing in Texas. They call stalking people going to banks who withdraw large amounts of cash and then stealing the cash bank jugging. Texas can't seem to simply call it what it is and have to come up with some sort of weird Texas-only slang for it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Gun jugging? WTF?  Why not just say Gun theft?


Because "gun jugging" is the way all those street thug brown miscreants refer to it, in their evil lingo.  Really, it is.  They're scary, funny talkin' folk and they're gonna get ya!
 
poorjon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guns are valuable and people steal valuable stuff if they think they can get away with it. Film at 11
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

magnets and shiat
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: ZAZ: As the victim went inside, the suspects parked directly behind the victim's SUV, smashing out the back window and taking two gun cases from the back seat.

Good technique for an under-the-table sale. You promise me "I'm not a cop." I give you $500. You leave your guns briefly unattended in your car.

Poor thinking, with a 99.9% chance of being wrong. Why get your back window busted out if you are selling guns?


With windshield coverage on my car insurance, I pay a $50 copay for any and all new windows and windshields.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Guns are one of the major target items for breaking and entering. Announcing you have one on social media only makes you more of a target.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Nick Nostril: Fabric_Man: jtown: [64.media.tumblr.com image 453x604]

At least he's showing trigger discipline. Baby steps.

Was gonna say. What kind of gang banger shows trigger discipline?

Given that they handle firearms more often than the typical suburban Rambo, I'd expect trigger discipline to be more, not less, likely with gang bangers.


I used to rub elbows with some pretty unsavory folk in ATL when I was on heroin.  I was impressed more than once by their firearms discipline, like it was just second nature. I guess when you get strapped at 12...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: Gun jugging? WTF?  Why not just say Gun theft?

Because "gun jugging" is the way all those street thug miscreants refer to it, in their evil lingo.  Really, it is.  They're scary, funny talkin' folk and they're gonna get ya!


FTFY. Next time, less racism.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I never ever ever leave my gun in the car.  If I'm out with it then it's on my person (concealed) the entire time.
I know two people that had their cars broken into and their guns stolen when they were locked in their glove box.
/fark that.


Did they have Glock decals on their rear windows?

/It makes me cringe to see voluntary target markings
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: WastrelWay: ZAZ: As the victim went inside, the suspects parked directly behind the victim's SUV, smashing out the back window and taking two gun cases from the back seat.

Good technique for an under-the-table sale. You promise me "I'm not a cop." I give you $500. You leave your guns briefly unattended in your car.

Poor thinking, with a 99.9% chance of being wrong. Why get your back window busted out if you are selling guns?

With windshield coverage on my car insurance, I pay a $50 copay for any and all new windows and windshields.


Or just sell the guns without any window breaking because what farking moron would do that?  Why?  There is literally no point in doing that.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.